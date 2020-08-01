Log in
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Initial Oil Train (IOT) Project was selected as Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project 2020

08/01/2020 | 07:27am EDT

ENKA's Initial Oil Train (IOT) Project located in Basra, Iraq was selected as Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project 2020 in the Power / Industrial Category. The ENR Global Best Projects competition identifies and honors projects for safety performance, innovations, challenges, and design and construction quality - with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. It also considers how the projects benefit the local community and/or the construction industry.

For more information about the ENR Global Best Projects 2020, please click the link below: ENR-announces-2020-global-best-projects-winners

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 11:26:03 UTC
