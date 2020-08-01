Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Initial Oil Train (IOT) Project was selected as Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project 2020

ENKA's Initial Oil Train (IOT) Project located in Basra, Iraq was selected as Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project 2020 in the Power / Industrial Category. The ENR Global Best Projects competition identifies and honors projects for safety performance, innovations, challenges, and design and construction quality - with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. It also considers how the projects benefit the local community and/or the construction industry.

For more information about the ENR Global Best Projects 2020, please click the link below: ENR-announces-2020-global-best-projects-winners