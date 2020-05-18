Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The overall progress of the Umm Qasr BMT Container Terminal Yard 5, Quay Wall & Marine Works Project reached 91%

ENKA's project of Umm Qasr Basra Multi-purpose Terminal, Container Terminal Yard 5, Quay Wall & Marine Works in Iraq is progressing at full speed. As of 16th of May, 2020, the overall completion progress on the project reached up to 91%.

Fabrication of 3,452 precast concrete blocks including U-Shape blocks have been completed and 3,225 of these blocks have been installed on their locations. On-site concrete casting works along the Quay Wall have reached a total progress rate of 56.25%. Progress of sand filling works has reached a total completion rate of 77% and progress of 1-500 kg Crushed Rock placement behind the Quay Wall has reached a total completion rate of 97.75%.

As of 14th of May, 2020, preloading work along Quay wall which is one of critical activities of the project has been completed. As of 16th of May, 2020, out of 46 bollards and fenders which will be placed in total; respectively, 10 and 4 of these have been installed on their locations.