Enlighted : Launches Game Changing Building IoT Sensor for Corporate Real Estate

New Surface Sensor to accelerate IoT adoption in buildings during COVID-19 and beyond.

Enlighted, the leading building IoT platform provider, now offers its award-winning technology in a new Surface Sensor designed for quick and easy deployments at scale across enterprise portfolios. Enlighted’s newest sensor makes activity-based workspaces, conference rooms and commercial buildings smarter, safer, more efficient and improves the occupant experience. The IoT technology enables intelligent desks that know when employees are using them, creates smart conference rooms that release themselves when a meeting is completed early and informs workplace planners on everything from physical distancing compliance to real estate utilization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005285/en/

The Enlighted USB-powered Surface Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

“More organizations than ever are looking to building IoT technology for data-driven decisions to help solve today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” said Stefan Schwab, CEO of Enlighted, a Siemens company. “Today, IoT technology can enhance workforce planning, support physical distancing policies, sanitization processes and contact tracing. Beyond COVID-19, IoT technologies deliver detailed data to guide the workforce through changing norms, at the enterprise, building, department levels and even down to how individual workspaces are being used. This data provides insight into how to maximize the real estate portfolio. But organizations need a fast method to get IoT technology into the building. Our new sensor makes deployment quick and simple, and our technology is already proven.”

The Surface Sensor is powered by a standard USB interface and features industrial strength adhesive for mounting, making installation as simple as placing the sensor on a surface. This eliminates the need for wiring, special installation instructions and additional labor, and makes it ideal for locations including satellite offices, smaller offices with limited or no facility managers or leased spaces.

Like its sister SU-5 sensor, the Surface Sensor is a software upgradable smart “IoT end-point,” able to capture multiple data streams, perform local data processing and wirelessly transmit the data to the Enlighted network and cloud database. This sensory data includes occupancy detection, temperature, ambient lighting levels and is also equipped with Bluetooth® LE capabilities to communicate with other IoT devices and applications.

Industry standard Bluetooth and available data APIs enable the use of third-party applications, including workplace technology platforms like Comfy, conference room booking and mobile phone wayfinding applications.

The Surface Sensor is available immediately. Visit www.enlightedinc.com/contact-sales to request a technology demonstration.

ABOUT ENLIGHTED

Designed to change everything, Enlighted provides the world’s most advanced Building IoT Platform for leading commercial and healthcare organizations around the globe, with more than 320 million square feet of building space deployed to date. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Enlighted was acquired in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Industry, Inc. as part of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. For more information about Enlighted, visit enlightedinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005285/en/