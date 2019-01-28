Enlighten IT Consulting Partners on U.S. Air Force Contract for Cyberspace Analytics

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that its subsidiary, Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, (EITC), has partnered with Business Enabled Acquisition & Technology (B.E.A.T. LLC) on a contract award for the U.S. Air Force. Enlighten will use its proprietary Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF®), to deploy a big data architecture in the commercial cloud in order to ingest critical cyber data for Air Force operators. The team will also implement data fusion analytics and provide operator training.



The contract’s goal is to enable more efficient cyber operations for the defense of critical networks. Backed by the strength of their Cyber Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP) and RADMF®, teams from the 24th Air Force ( Air Forces Cyber ) will collaboratively hunt for adversaries across services and platforms to increase the effectiveness of U.S. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) defenses to prevent future access.

The award is part of a larger effort to unify capabilities across the DoD, and build a broader unified cyber architecture based on the Big Data Platform (BDP). These tools will link the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the U.S. Army, United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), and other federal agencies on a common platform for analytic and application-sharing. The platform will increase opportunities for reciprocity – including an Approval to Operate (ATO) designation – to help reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for those adopting the solution.

“We’re excited to work with the U.S. Air Force on operationalizing cyberspace analytics to change the defensive paradigm from a reactive Indicator of Compromise (IOC)-based approach, to a proactive real-time response that’s data driven,” said John Eubank, Director of Client Engagement and Federal Cyber Solutions for Enlighten. “The commercial cloud reduces cost, while enabling mission operators and commanders to gain comprehensive Situational Awareness (SA), of the defensive posture of the network, in order to make informed decisions.”

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2015 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com .

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC., an ALION COMPANY

For 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, has been solving many of the Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. MacB is committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. MacB was acquired by Alion Science and Technology in August 2018. To learn more, visit www.macb.com .

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING, LLC, (EITC), a MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, (EITC), a MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) company, has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. The company is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Enlighten was acquired by MacB in December 2016. To learn more, visit www.eitccorp.com .

Follow MacB

Press Contact: press@macb.com