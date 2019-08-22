Enlitic Announces New Additions to Leadership Team and New York City Office

--With Core Leadership Established, Company Poised for Best in Class Product Development and Rollout--

Enlitic, Inc., a San Francisco-based leading developer of artificial intelligence helping doctors diagnose patient conditions more quickly and more accurately, announced today that it has rounded out its leadership bench and opened a new East Coast engineering and business development office in New York City. The announcement comes on the heels of Enlitic closing its $15 million Series B financing round in February, as well as its recent signing of significant partnerships in Asia with Japanese conglomerates Marubeni and Konica Minolta –– two significant events that are accelerating the company’s growth as it continues to develop and perfect what it believes will be the best-in-class artificial intelligence platform supporting medical diagnostics.

"Enlitic’s greatest asset is our team—we are incredibly fortunate to have built an environment where leading experts from so many different fields can guide development and commercialization together, holistically,” said Kevin Lyman, Enlitic’s Chief Executive Officer. “The new additions to our leadership team and our office expansion to New York mark our next phase of growth as we continue our work to significantly advance medical diagnostics."

New company leaders hired since Enlitic’s Series B fundraise in February include the following personnel:

Darren Scotti , Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is responsible for planning, implementing, and managing Enlitic’s finance activities. Scotti has over 20 years of CFO experience across various industries including hi-tech and healthcare. In addition to his role as CFO of Enlitic, he is also a partner at Synchra Group, a Melbourne, Australia-based company focused on the delivery of simple and easy to implement solutions to the SME sector.

About Enlitic

Enlitic Inc. is a pioneer in medical deep learning, leveraging its proprietary algorithms to quickly and accurately improve healthcare diagnosis. With a platform developed by renowned data scientists, machine learning experts, and leading medical practitioners, Enlitic analyzes a vast stream of healthcare data sources, including millions of clinical cases, to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed, and patient outcomes, as well as to accelerate pharmaceutical research and drug trials. Named one of the world’s “50 Smartest Companies” by MIT Tech Review, Enlitic is based in San Francisco and serves customers around the world. Find out more at www.enlitic.com, and follow the company on Twitter, and Linkedin.

