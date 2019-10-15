Enlitic Announces Strategic Partnership With Select Healthcare Solutions

—Leading Medical AI Software Company and U.S. Cancer Center Operator Partner to Further Advance Early Detection and Characterization of Various Cancers—

Enlitic, Inc., a leading developer of artificial intelligence software designed to help doctors diagnose patient conditions more quickly and more accurately, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Select HealthCare Solutions, a developer, owner, and operator of world-class cancer centers across the U.S. As part of the agreement, Enlitic will receive access to Select Healthcare’s high-quality, anonymized patient data––data that will further tune Enlitic’s predictive models for early cancer detection. In turn, Select HealthCare will receive access to Enlitic’s best-in-class software technology and will directly contribute to the development of future Enlitic products in radiology, oncology and pathology.

Enlitic’s deep learning models have demonstrated amazing potential for the early detection of malignancies. In an independent validation study from 2017, Enlitic's algorithm was found to detect lung nodules with 91.1% sensitivity at time of biopsy, operating on par with state-of-the-art CAD, but with much higher specificity. Furthermore, the algorithm was shown to detect malignancies 6 and 12 months before biopsy, and reliably caught cancerous nodules 17.5 months earlier than when a biopsy was ordered.

Enlitic’s partnership with Select HealthCare adds to the company’s global partnership roster of leading healthcare and technology companies, including Capitol Health, a leading Australian healthcare provider; Marubeni Corporation, a Japan-based global conglomerate; and Konica Minolta, a leading multi-national technology company also based in Japan.

“Oncology presents some of the most meaningful needs for clinical AI, but with solutions that can only be built with the right data and the right expertise,” said Kevin Lyman, Enlitic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Select HealthCare’s data will drastically accelerate our research into the early detection of most forms of cancer and their clinical expertise will help drive our development of best-in-class workflow solutions for oncology centers around the world.”

“Enlitic’s diagnostic AI software is crucial to improving patient care in the future and we are excited to join the company’s list of world-class partners by providing comprehensive multi-modal data that will help revolutionize how cancer is detected and treated,” said Matthew Cutler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Select HealthCare Solutions. “We believe that our clinical experience in treating complex cancers, combined with Enlitic’s best-in-class technologies and experience in early disease detection, will ultimately help save millions of lives.”

About Select HealthCare Solutions LLC

Select HealthCare Solutions is a San Diego-based developer of state-of-the-art cancer centers across the United States. The company provides a total solution for financing, development, and operation of facilities in partnership with its physician-partners. Select HealthCare’s physicians are globally recognized for their work in oncology and their combined experience treating millions of cancer patients. For more information, visit selecthcs.com.

About Enlitic

Named one of the world’s “50 Smartest Companies” by MIT Technology Review, Enlitic is a pioneer in medical deep learning, building a best-in-class platform that bridges human and artificial intelligence to save time, money, and ultimately, lives. The company’s team of practicing radiologists, data scientists, and software engineers analyze a vast stream of healthcare data –– including millions of clinical cases from cross-sector healthcare partners –– to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed, and patient outcomes, as well as to accelerate pharmaceutical research and drug trials. Enlitic is based in San Francisco and has offices in New York and Sydney, Australia. Find out more at enlitic.com, and follow the company on Twitter, and Linkedin.

