Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ennis : Dan Adkison to Leave Wright Business Graphics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Dan Adkison to Leave Wright Business Graphics

Midlothian, TX. September 30, 2019 - Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) announced that Dan Adkison, President & Chief Operating Officer of Wright Business Graphics LLC (an Ennis, Inc. subsidiary), will be leaving the Company before the end of the calendar year to deal with some family medical issues. 'I've known Dan for many years and we've gotten to know each other even better working together over these last 15 months,' said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis. 'I'm sorry to see Dan having to leave us and I along with the entire team wish only the best for Dan and his family during this private time.'

Dan will be transitioning his duties to others and on a longer term basis could continue with Ennis in a consulting arrangement.

Wright Business Graphics has locations in Portland, Oregon, as well as facilities in Kent, Washington and Chino, California. The local management teams will continue in their current roles under the same reporting structure.

About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Ennis, Inc.
2441 Presidential Pkwy
Midlothian, TX 76065
Phone: 972.775.9801
Fax: 972.775.9820
Email: pr@ennis.com
ennis.com

On September 30, 2019 / General

Disclaimer

Ennis Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aSempra Energy to sell Peruvian businesses to China Yangtze for $3.59 billion
RE
09:50aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : Media and Games Invest publishes its consolidated financials for the first 6 months 2019 reporting revenues of EUR 28.6m; an EBITDA of EUR 7.5m and an EBIT of 3.3m, continuing its profitable growth as expected
EQ
09:50aGenerex Biotechnology Subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix Signs National Sales & Distribution Agreement With AvKare Medical to Distribute Excellagen® Throughout the VA Hospital System
GL
09:49aO'Melveny Advises Industry-led Crypto Ratings Council on Development and Launch of Rating System for Crypto Assets
PR
09:48aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Banking on the future of work
AQ
09:48aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : Gulf In Focus - GULF STATES – ECONOMICS and FINANCE - Damac awarded ‘property developer of the year' for 2019
AQ
09:48aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Indicators
AQ
09:48aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Global Stock Exchanges - STOCK EXCHANGES AROUND THE WORLD- Pakistan stocks index loses 73 points
AQ
09:48aCSR at the core of organizations in Pakistan
AQ
09:48aEXXON MOBIL : Shell, Exxon mobil among groups to build 5 lng terminals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
5Bank of America, Morgan Stanley eye growth in employee-benefits management

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group