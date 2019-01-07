Enseo : Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 2nd Year in a Row

Enseo has been recognized again as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. The list is a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Enseo is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

“This year was a great year to see our years in engineering and development turn into not only company growth, but truly change the landscape and wellbeing and personalization of people places,” said Vanessa Ogle, Founder and CEO. “Enseo’s entrepreneurialism has combined the technology products of entertainment and IoT with security and wellbeing solutions that keep housekeepers safe as they take care of us in hotels, and students and teachers safe so they can focus on becoming our future.”

“Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries,” explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness.”

The safety and well-being of underrepresented populations took center stage in Enseo’s innovative advances for 2018. For the first time, Enseo brought its patented MadeSafe® emergency alert system to schools. Lovejoy Independent School District in Texas installed the system at all campuses for the 2018-2019 school year as part of the district’s comprehensive safety solution for their students and teachers. The MadeSafe system also continued its rise in adoption by hotels across the nation as more and more cities and brands codified protections for their employees.

Enseo is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country. Offering four products in one platform, Enseo focuses their creativity into developing market-leading technologies and services for people places such as hotels, schools, and stadiums. In 2018, Enseo’s platform reached more than 50 million guests and is in over 290,000 hotel rooms and classrooms worldwide.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

To learn more about Enseo, visit www.enseo.com.

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: www.entrepreneur.com/360.

About Enseo

Enseo is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country. For 19 years, Enseo has delivered sustainable innovation to hospitality, education, hospitals, and government installations. In addition, Enseo’s platform reaches 50 million people annually. Enseo offers four core products in one platform: In-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), and the MadeSafe® employee safety system.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for two consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and listed three times in the Inc. 5000.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005701/en/