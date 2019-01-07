Enseo : Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 2nd Year in a Row

Enseo has been recognized again as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial
Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™
List. The list is a premier study delivering the most comprehensive
analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur,
Enseo is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a
balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.
“This year was a great year to see our years in engineering and
development turn into not only company growth, but truly change the
landscape and wellbeing and personalization of people places,” said
Vanessa Ogle, Founder and CEO. “Enseo’s entrepreneurialism has combined
the technology products of entertainment and IoT with security and
wellbeing solutions that keep housekeepers safe as they take care of us
in hotels, and students and teachers safe so they can focus on becoming
our future.”
“Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of
top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries,” explains
Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “They are
deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded
they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with
their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their
communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness.”
The safety and well-being of underrepresented populations took center
stage in Enseo’s innovative advances for 2018. For the first time, Enseo
brought its patented MadeSafe® emergency alert system to
schools. Lovejoy Independent School District in Texas installed the
system at all campuses for the 2018-2019 school year as part of the
district’s comprehensive safety solution for their students and
teachers. The MadeSafe system also continued its rise in adoption by
hotels across the nation as more and more cities and brands codified
protections for their employees.
Enseo is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country.
Offering four products in one platform, Enseo focuses their creativity
into developing market-leading technologies and services for people
places such as hotels, schools, and stadiums. In 2018, Enseo’s platform
reached more than 50 million guests and is in over 290,000 hotel rooms
and classrooms worldwide.
Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study
of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and
other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced
scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of
entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business
valuation.
