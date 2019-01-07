Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enseo : Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 2nd Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:02am EST

Enseo has been recognized again as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. The list is a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Enseo is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

“This year was a great year to see our years in engineering and development turn into not only company growth, but truly change the landscape and wellbeing and personalization of people places,” said Vanessa Ogle, Founder and CEO. “Enseo’s entrepreneurialism has combined the technology products of entertainment and IoT with security and wellbeing solutions that keep housekeepers safe as they take care of us in hotels, and students and teachers safe so they can focus on becoming our future.”

“Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries,” explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness.”

The safety and well-being of underrepresented populations took center stage in Enseo’s innovative advances for 2018. For the first time, Enseo brought its patented MadeSafe® emergency alert system to schools. Lovejoy Independent School District in Texas installed the system at all campuses for the 2018-2019 school year as part of the district’s comprehensive safety solution for their students and teachers. The MadeSafe system also continued its rise in adoption by hotels across the nation as more and more cities and brands codified protections for their employees.

Enseo is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country. Offering four products in one platform, Enseo focuses their creativity into developing market-leading technologies and services for people places such as hotels, schools, and stadiums. In 2018, Enseo’s platform reached more than 50 million guests and is in over 290,000 hotel rooms and classrooms worldwide.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

To learn more about Enseo, visit www.enseo.com.

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: www.entrepreneur.com/360.

About Enseo

Enseo is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country. For 19 years, Enseo has delivered sustainable innovation to hospitality, education, hospitals, and government installations. In addition, Enseo’s platform reaches 50 million people annually. Enseo offers four core products in one platform: In-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), and the MadeSafe® employee safety system.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for two consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and listed three times in the Inc. 5000.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:20aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; BLMT AND SPA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:19aABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST : Invest Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aSHIRES INCOME : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Final Tender Results and Final Settlement for Cash Tender Offers
PU
11:19aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CICT Strengthen Commitment to Collaborate on 5G Technology with New Purchase Framework Agreement more+
PU
11:19aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS : Philips introduces intelligent, personalized solutions to improve consumer health at CES 2019
PR
11:19aMIDDLEGROUND CAPITAL : Announces its Formation; Closes First Transaction
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : UK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit "existential threat"

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.