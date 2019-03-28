Enservio to Sponsor & Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservio, Inc. , a Solera-owned company, announced it will exhibit at the upcoming PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo to be held at the Indiana Convention Center, March 31 – April 3, Indianapolis, IN. Enservio is a Gold sponsor and will be exhibiting at Booth #939.



At the conference, Enservio will be highlighting their latest products: Customer Portal 3.0 and Straight Through Contents®.

Customer Portal 3.0 enables policyholder self-service to simplify the contents inventory experience by providing quick and easy contents inventory list creation anytime, anywhere.

Straight Through Contents® is an end-to-end contents claim solution, guiding the policyholder from inventory capture straight through to settlement in real-time. Straight Through Contents streamlines the contents claim process by automating low risk claims and providing accurate settlement.

Enservio will also showcase their unmatched software and inventory and valuation services designed to help claims professionals close claims accurately and drive policyholder satisfaction.



Key Facts

What: PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo Who: Property & Liability Resource Bureau Where: Booth #939, Indiana Convention Center When: March 31 - April 3, 2019

For more information on the PLRB conference visit: http://www.plrbclaimsconference.org/



About Enservio, Inc.

About Solera



Founded and continuously led by inventor and entrepreneur Tony Aquila, Solera is a global leader in digital technologies that manage and protect life's most important assets: our cars, homes and identities. Today, Solera processes over 250 million transactions annually for approximately 200,000 partners and customers in nearly 90 countries. For more information, please visit solera.com.

About Enservio, Inc.



Enservio® offers the industry’s most robust contents software platform as well as world-class contents claim services that bring value to the entire spectrum of contents claim management. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow.



Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Needham, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's web site www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557.



Connect with Enservio via LinkedIn ( http://us.linkedin.com/company/enservio ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/enservio ), and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/enservio ).



Enservio is a registered trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.