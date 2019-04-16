Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense : Receives Rigel Award from Lockheed Martin & NASA's Orion Program

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense (EBAD) was presented with the
prestigious Rigel Award on Tuesday, April 9th from Lockheed
Martin and NASA Orion Spacecraft Program at the 35th Space
Symposium in Colorado Springs.
NASA’s Orion is the nation’s exploration spaceship that will safely take
humans into deep space including the Moon and Mars.
Each year the Orion program office solicits nominations from program
personnel who witness the great things that their small business
partners accomplish, and the Rigel is awarded to one who performs above
and beyond its contractual obligations. Given the scope and diversity of
the Orion program, EBAD is honored to have been recognized for their
outstanding contributions to the Orion program and as an exceptional
partner to Lockheed Martin.
“We are both humbled and extremely grateful to receive such a
prestigious award,” says Brendan Walsh, Group President at
Ensign-Bickford Industries Space & Defense Group. “We understand the
importance of the Orion program to our country and the EBAD team is
committed to providing Lockheed Martin with mission critical components
that support the success of Orion.”
The Rigel Star is a blue super giant star that shines with the
luminosity of approximately 85,000 times that of the Sun, and can be
found in the Orion constellation, 700-900 light-years away. The Rigel’s
radiant characteristics stand out among the other stars, which is a
befitting description to the Rigel Awards recipients.
Brendan Walsh of Ensign-Bickford received the award for EBAD, which was
presented by Mike Hawes, Vice President and Orion Program Manager for
Lockheed Martin, joined by Mark Geyer, NASA Johnson Space Center
Director.
About Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense
Right for
your Mission
For more than 60 years, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense (EBAD) has
delivered mission critical initiation, separation and range safety
ordnance solutions to the missile, launch vehicle and manned space
community.
From the Apollo mission to Orion… to Mars and beyond.
Wherever the
mission takes you, EBAD will be there.
Get to know EBAD. www.eba-d.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005916/en/