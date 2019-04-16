Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense : Receives Rigel Award from Lockheed Martin & NASA's Orion Program

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense (EBAD) was presented with the prestigious Rigel Award on Tuesday, April 9th from Lockheed Martin and NASA Orion Spacecraft Program at the 35th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

NASA’s Orion is the nation’s exploration spaceship that will safely take humans into deep space including the Moon and Mars.

Each year the Orion program office solicits nominations from program personnel who witness the great things that their small business partners accomplish, and the Rigel is awarded to one who performs above and beyond its contractual obligations. Given the scope and diversity of the Orion program, EBAD is honored to have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Orion program and as an exceptional partner to Lockheed Martin.

“We are both humbled and extremely grateful to receive such a prestigious award,” says Brendan Walsh, Group President at Ensign-Bickford Industries Space & Defense Group. “We understand the importance of the Orion program to our country and the EBAD team is committed to providing Lockheed Martin with mission critical components that support the success of Orion.”

The Rigel Star is a blue super giant star that shines with the luminosity of approximately 85,000 times that of the Sun, and can be found in the Orion constellation, 700-900 light-years away. The Rigel’s radiant characteristics stand out among the other stars, which is a befitting description to the Rigel Awards recipients.

Brendan Walsh of Ensign-Bickford received the award for EBAD, which was presented by Mike Hawes, Vice President and Orion Program Manager for Lockheed Martin, joined by Mark Geyer, NASA Johnson Space Center Director.

About Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense

Right for your Mission

For more than 60 years, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense (EBAD) has delivered mission critical initiation, separation and range safety ordnance solutions to the missile, launch vehicle and manned space community.

From the Apollo mission to Orion… to Mars and beyond.

Wherever the mission takes you, EBAD will be there.

Get to know EBAD. www.eba-d.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005916/en/