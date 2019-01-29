Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ensuring the Health and Safety of Global Aquaculture: House Wellness Foods' Feed LP20® Boosts Commercial Nile Tilapia Production, Reduces Antibiotic Use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:03am EST

In the ongoing effort to battle world hunger and expand the production of healthy livestock, House Wellness Foods’ groundbreaking, immunobiotic-based Feed LP20® has once again produced conclusive research, as it previously did in the case of Whiteleg shrimp, proving that the stock of Nile Tilapia [Oreochromis niloticus], one of the most commercially viable farmable seafood species available, can be expanded with greater health and efficiency, bestowing benefits to worldwide commerce while simultaneously producing a better, safer and more nutritious food for consumers.

Increased tilapia consumption brought issues with water quality, disease, increased use of pesticides, disinfectants, and antibiotics. Yet despite interventions, producers were unable to stem a trend toward poor growth and high mortality, and consequently, decreased profitability. Heightening the problem, nationwide food concerns are increasingly moving toward banning the use of all food products farmed using antibiotics.

In 2016, House Wellness Foods, long-respected pioneer in the study and development of heat-killed Lactobacillus plantarum L-137 (HK L-137), published industry-upending research proving, for the first time, their then-new immunobiotic Feed LP20® effective in supporting the immune system of the Whiteleg shrimp [L. vannamei], reversing disease trends and increasing reproduction.

Feed LP20® is a functional product containing 20% HK L-137, developed for livestock and fisheries as an alternative to antibiotic regimens. The latest research investigates aspects of growth, immune response, and notably, stress resistance in controlled tilapia populations, concluding that fish fed an HK L-137 diet grew larger and showed significantly greater phagocyte and lysozyme activity, along with lower mortality (at rates as low as 20 ppm) and most of all, resistance to stress, an inevitable component of aquatic farming. Heat-inactivation, which provides the unique stability of House’s flagship human immune-system support supplement Immuno LP-20, proved equally effective in the aquatic farming environment.

Feed LP20® fulfills the essential promise of immunobiotics, to enhance innate immune functions, warding off destructive cellular activity before its effects necessitate the use of solutions such as antibiotics and antimicrobials. In this, the application of LP20® comes as close to a form of insurance against aquacultural and environmental decline as has yet been developed.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aCOMCAST : Madison Reed Raises $51 Million in Series D Financing
DJ
11:33aEversheds Sutherland (US) deploys HighQ's collaboration software to provide attorneys, clients with industry-leading tech tools
GL
11:32aVisionGate Announces Lung Cancer Prevention Trial Progress
GL
11:31aCorning Inc. Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:31aLENDINGTREE : Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Oklahoma City are the Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
PR
11:31aALPHABET : Motorists Can Now Access Waze App Directions in New York Tunnels
DJ
11:30aTECH DATA : partners with Citrus to add state-of-the-art digital advertising system to InTouch online sales platform
AQ
11:30aBYGGHEMMA FIRST : Group consolidates position in Norway through acquisition of the online store VVSKupp (Designkupp AS)
AQ
11:29aALTERNATE HEALTH : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:29a3M warns of slowdown in China, trims sales forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.