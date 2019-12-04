Entegra Systems and Immersive Wisdom Demonstrate the Future of Multi-Domain Operations at Cyber Quest 2019

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegra Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced technology, integration, and analytic solutions and services, and Immersive Wisdom Inc., creator of a leading immersive, collaborative, distributed Virtual and Augmented Reality geospatial environment for information analysis and situational understanding, announced today they jointly participated in Cyber Quest 2019, an annual multi-week exercise to evaluate cyber and electronic warfare tactics and technologies hosted by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE), Cyber Battle Lab, in Fort Gordon, Georgia. Entegra Systems and Immersive Wisdom's participation included integration of their Virtual Tactical Operations Center (VTOC), which enabled collaborative tactical planning in a 3-Dimensional environment that brought together all available Cyber, Electronic Sensor, and Intelligence data, overlaid on 3D terrain maps, to enable mission planning and situational understanding of the battle.

The Virtual TOC allowed brigade staff to ingest, visualize, analyze, augment, and collaborate upon diverse data sets, including data from both electronic warfare and cyber sensors, and from legacy applications, within a temporal and geospatially-aware Virtual/Mixed/Augmented Reality space. Multiple users worked together in a virtual room/world, standing on maps, surrounded by tactical and other mission-relevant data in an immersive space. Users simultaneously interacted with and analyzed a comprehensive, 3D, real-time view of the battlespace which included sensor feeds, cyber/network data, collection platforms, tagged assets, imagery, and UAV video.

This year's exercise was held May 29 through June 14, 2019 to allow the Cyber Battle Lab to evaluate emerging technologies from government, industry, and academia in a tactical environment against associated Army required capabilities. The exercise outcomes are used to inform the capability definition and doctrine writing efforts, validate concepts, and better understand doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel facilities and policy impacts for those concepts under evaluation. Cyber Quest also served as a risk mitigation event that Army acquisition and capability development proponents can leverage to validate selected candidate's solutions for participation in Army/Joint exercises and experiments (i.e. Joint Warfighting Assessments (JWA), the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE), the Joint Users Interoperability Communications Exercise (JUICE) and Network Integration Experiment (NIE).

"Immersive Wisdom and Entegra Systems are partnered to develop groundbreaking solutions which provide enhanced situational understanding, facilitate global collaboration and data visualization, speed analysis of complex data, and inform the decision-making process for our Government customers," said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "Cyber Quest provided a unique environment for meaningful collaboration between warfighters and technologists which enabled us to demonstrate a view into the future of Multi-Domain battle planning and management. The feedback from the soldiers was overwhelmingly positive and confirmed that our solution is both mature and effective," said Dean Johnson, CEO of Entegra Systems.

"Entegra Systems and Immersive Wisdom demonstrated an uncommon commitment to the success of this exercise. Their team of integrators worked tirelessly to integrate Program of Record systems, such as Army DDS and EWPMT, as well as EW and Cyber tools under evaluation, and to incorporate feedback from our soldiers, often overnight. In this exercise, we demonstrated a technological leap forward, and quite possibly the future of planning and execution of Multi-Domain Operations," said MAJ Scott Macpherson, UK Exchange Officer assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, Cyber Battle Lab, the Exercise lead for Cyber Quest 2019.

Entegra Systems Inc., based in Hanover, Maryland, is an innovative provider of mission critical solutions and services to U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence customers. Entegra develops integrated solutions for Enhanced Situational Awareness, Operational Planning, Intelligence and Geospatial Analysis, and Cyber and Intelligence Operations. Entegra Systems provides a variety of technical services, including Customer Needs Analysis, Solution Architecture definition, Systems Engineering, Software Development, Product Integration, Ontology and Data Modeling and Specialized Training services. Entegra is also a leading provider of defense, intelligence, and cyber mission services, including SIGINT Development and Analysis, SIGINT Collection, Mission and Collection Management, Intelligence Analysis, Tactical and End-product Reporting, HUMINT Targeting, Operations Planning, and Support, and Social Media Research.

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator and producer of the Immersive Wisdom product, a dynamic Virtual, Mixed, and Augmented Reality-based software platform for distributed real-time, geospatial collaboration, information analysis, and situational awareness. Diverse applications of Immersive Wisdom include:

Users in multiple distributed locations may simultaneously collaborate within a single Immersive Wisdom environment (Virtual Reachback). The Immersive Wisdom software platform is designed to be hardware agnostic, and as such, can support diverse Virtual, Mixed, and Augmented Reality devices. Immersive Wisdom also supports 2D displays, which can be used to interact in real-time with other users in VR/MR/AR.

