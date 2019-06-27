Log in
Entegra Systems is a Best Place to Work According to Three Local Publications

06/27/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

HANOVER, Md., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegra Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced technology, integration, and analytic solutions and services, announced it has won three awards as one of the best places to work by the Washington Post, Washingtonian Magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. All the awards are based on employee submissions.

"These awards reinforce our commitment to provide an employee-focused, family friendly environment," says Dean Johnson, President, Entegra Systems. "It's heartwarming to have employees vote for us, many of whom started with Entegra when we opened our doors in 2005.  We are committed to their careers and these accolades affirm our commitment and culture."

The recent awards include:

  • Washingtonian Magazine, 50 Great Places to Work, in the category of "Not Just Another Government Contractor"
    https://www.washingtonian.com/2019/05/01/great-places-work-washington-dc/ 
    From the submission: "How they [Entegra} rise above: With perks that include a contribution to each 401(k) equal to 15 percent of salary, paid health-care premiums, a stock-rights plan, and a holiday party at the Kennedy Center."
  • Baltimore Business Journal, 2019 Best Places to Work, one of 12 winners from 40 finalists, second place in the category of midsized companies
    https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/news/2019/05/16/best-places-to-work-2019-entegra-systems-second.html 
    From the submission: "What steps do you take to engage employees at different stages of their life and career?
    We encourage open and honest communication between managers and employees. Managers actively listen to their employees' careers goals and work with them to achieve the desired outcome. We also have a mentorship program which helps the growth and development of both the mentors and the mentees."

About Entegra Systems

Entegra Systems Inc., based in Hanover, Maryland, and established in 2005, is an innovative provider of mission critical solutions and services to U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence customers. Entegra develops integrated solutions for Enhanced Situational Awareness, Operational Planning, Intelligence and Geospatial Analysis, and Cyber and Intelligence Operations. Entegra Systems provides a variety of technical services, including Customer Needs Analysis, Solution Architecture definition, Systems Engineering, Hardware Engineering, Software Development, Product Integration, Ontology and Data Modeling and Specialized Training services. Entegra is also a leading provider of defense, intelligence, and cyber mission services, including SIGINT Development and Analysis, SIGINT Collection, Mission and Collection Management, Intelligence Analysis, Tactical and End-product Reporting, HUMINT Targeting, Operations Planning, and Support, and Social Media Research.

For more information about Entegra Systems, please visit https://www.entegrasystems.com

© 2019 Entegra Systems Inc.  All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lisa Brusio Coster, M.A.
Coster Communications, Ltd.
410.442.3734
lbcoster@costercommunications.com

Barb Langhans
Entegra Systems Inc.
240.463.7346
barb.langhans@entegrasystems.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entegra-systems-is-a-best-place-to-work-according-to-three-local-publications-300876324.html

SOURCE Entegra Systems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
