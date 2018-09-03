Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Entek Energy : Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:02am CEST

ASX/Media Release

3 September 2018

Board Changes

Entek Energy Ltd (ASX: ETE)(Entek, or the Company) advises that it has appointed Mr Peter Stickland as a Non‐Executive Director. Mr Stickland brings to the Board of Entek a wealth of experience in the oil & gas sector and strengthens the position of the Company as it continues to evaluate oil and gas opportunities.

Peter Stickland B.Sc Hons (Geology), GDipAppFin (Finsia), GAICD has over 25 years global experience in oil and gas exploration. Peter is currently a non‐executive director of Melbana Energy Ltd (ASX:MAY) ("Melbana") and was CEO of Melbana from 2014 until early 2018 during which time he led the restructuring of the company and secured the Block 9 PSC in Cuba. Peter was also CEO of Tap Oil Limited (ASX: TAP) from 2008 until late 2010 during which time he oversaw the evolution of the company into a South East Asia/Australia focused E&P Company. Earlier, Peter had a successful career with BHP Billiton including a range of technical and management roles. Peter is an Honorary Life Member of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association Limited (APPEA) and was a member of the APPEA Board of from 2009 to 2017.

While not a notifiable interest, the Company advises pursuant to Listing Rule 3.16.4 that Springhead Petroleum Pty Ltd (a company of which Mr Stickland is a director and beneficial owner) has an existing contract with the Company for the provision of consultancy services at normal commercial rates. This contract may be terminated by Entek at any time by giving written notice.

The Company has also received the resignation of Nerida Schmidt as Non‐Executive Director of the Company, although she remains as the Company Secretary of Entek. The Company would like to thank Ms Schmidt for her service as a Director over the past 6 months during this transitional phase for the Board.

An Appendix 3Z for Ms Schmidt and an Appendix 3X for Mr Stickland will follow this announcement.

For further information contact:

Mark McAuliffe

Executive Chairman

ENTEK AT A GLANCE

DIRECTORS & OFFICERS

CONTACT

Entek is US focussed with a substantial acreage position in the Niobrara Oil Resource Play, including an area of enhanced potential due to embedded Igneous Intrusive Sills.

Mark McAuliffe

Executive Chairman

Peter Stickland

Level 1, 35 Outram Street West Perth, WA 6005 Australia

Non-Executive Director

Tony Walsh

T +61 8 9381 4975

Non-Executive Director

Nerida Schmidt

E info@entekenergy.com.au www.entekenergy.com.au

Company Secretary

ASX Code: ETE

Disclaimer

Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 02:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aSHOWA DENKO K K : Develops New Shodex™ Analytical Column—To Launch HPLC Column to Analyze Anions, Compatible with Hydroxide Eluent—
PU
04:46a5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS : Standard Lithium Posts Good Lab Results
AQ
04:36aOil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
RE
04:31aSANBIO : Acquisition of a Patent Portfolio Regarding Cell Medicines Derived from Mesenchymal Stem Cells
BU
04:28aSHANGHAI PHOENIX : Ofo sued for owing $10.2m to Shanghai Phoenix Bicycle unit
AQ
04:28aSHANGHAI SHENHUA : Take that!
AQ
04:28aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Nation’s SOEs lead energy, finance sectors
AQ
04:28aLIU QIANGDONG WAS WRONGLY CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT IN US : Jd
AQ
04:27aLINKAGE ASSURANCE : Shareholders of Linkage Assurance to get 5k dividend
AQ
04:27aECOBANK GHANA : launches ‘Emerald Business’ club
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed
4Oil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
5TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.