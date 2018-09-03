Entek Energy : Board Changes

ASX/Media Release

3 September 2018

Board Changes

Entek Energy Ltd (ASX: ETE)(Entek, or the Company) advises that it has appointed Mr Peter Stickland as a Non‐Executive Director. Mr Stickland brings to the Board of Entek a wealth of experience in the oil & gas sector and strengthens the position of the Company as it continues to evaluate oil and gas opportunities.

Peter Stickland B.Sc Hons (Geology), GDipAppFin (Finsia), GAICD has over 25 years global experience in oil and gas exploration. Peter is currently a non‐executive director of Melbana Energy Ltd (ASX:MAY) ("Melbana") and was CEO of Melbana from 2014 until early 2018 during which time he led the restructuring of the company and secured the Block 9 PSC in Cuba. Peter was also CEO of Tap Oil Limited (ASX: TAP) from 2008 until late 2010 during which time he oversaw the evolution of the company into a South East Asia/Australia focused E&P Company. Earlier, Peter had a successful career with BHP Billiton including a range of technical and management roles. Peter is an Honorary Life Member of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association Limited (APPEA) and was a member of the APPEA Board of from 2009 to 2017.

While not a notifiable interest, the Company advises pursuant to Listing Rule 3.16.4 that Springhead Petroleum Pty Ltd (a company of which Mr Stickland is a director and beneficial owner) has an existing contract with the Company for the provision of consultancy services at normal commercial rates. This contract may be terminated by Entek at any time by giving written notice.

The Company has also received the resignation of Nerida Schmidt as Non‐Executive Director of the Company, although she remains as the Company Secretary of Entek. The Company would like to thank Ms Schmidt for her service as a Director over the past 6 months during this transitional phase for the Board.

An Appendix 3Z for Ms Schmidt and an Appendix 3X for Mr Stickland will follow this announcement.

For further information contact:

Mark McAuliffe

Executive Chairman