Entera Bio to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 28

JERUSALEM, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENTX), announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 before the market open on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00am Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Thursday, March 28 th @ 10am Eastern Time

From the US: 877-407-0784

International: 201-689-8560

From Israel: 1 809 406 247

Conference ID: 13689008

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133730

About Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of a human parathyroid hormone analog, Oral PTH (1-34), for treatment of hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis.

Entera has developed a proprietary platform technology that enables oral delivery of biologicals and large molecule drugs, which are typically delivered via injections and or other non-oral pathways. However, oral drug delivery is the easiest method for self-administering medications, offers patients greater dosing flexibility, and has the highest patient acceptance and compliance rates as compared to all other routes of drug administration. The Company employs this technology for its own pipeline products and may enter into licensing agreements with biopharma companies for application of the technology to their proprietary compounds, such as the Amgen strategic research collaboration.