Enterprise Car Rental Victim Howe Provides FL AG Bondi and Senior Investigators Official Court Transcription and Much More, SubscriberWise Confirms

today that the official court trial transcript from ‘Howe vs. Enterprise
Holdings’ National Car Rental’, along with the Lee Port Authority Police
official criminal investigation and court exhibits, have been
electronically prepared and emailed to Florida
Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi’s Office. The information was
emailed directly by victim Howe on Thursday, September 13, 2018, almost
immediately after the court reporter finished preparing the official
transcription for delivery to Mr. Howe.
For the record, Howe had to pay nearly $1200.00 to obtain the official
trial transcript. This in addition to a mountain of costs in time and
money pursuing truth and justice for all. However, according to sources
close to the USA
Credit Baron and national
award-winning business executive, the investment in this ‘pot of
gold’ is priceless well beyond dollars and imagination. The pursuit of
equity and justice, they have no price too steep for Howe.
The files were also sent by victim Howe to AG Bondi’s Director of
Consumer Protections, Victoria Butler, and a senior investigator who
Howe had the pleasure of meeting along with Director Butler, following
an in-depth presentation of crime scene evidence including civil theft
and criminal fraud among others in 2017.
“Two days ago, I again reached out to Florida’s Chief Legal Officer,
Attorney General Pam Bondi, to provide her office more than 100 pages of
sworn courtroom testimony from Howe vs. Enterprise Holdings,”
acknowledged David
Howe, Enterprise Holdings victim and America’s Child Identity
Guardian. “Of course, I was zealous in my desire to provide the Attorney
General the critical trial transcript – a plethora of under-oath
testimony. Why? Because it proved to be a goldmine of alleged acts of
predatory behavior, cover-up, and false statements among a long litany
of others – precisely as I knew it would and precisely the reason I
flatly rejected mediation for which I’m, unfortunately, prohibited from
discussing any of the details.
“Regrettably, I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Bondi
personally during my visit last year but I nevertheless profoundly
appreciate that she so kindly and promptly instructed her Office to
contact me after I initially alerted her to this urgent and relentless
consumer threat to the citizens of Florida and the United States of
America, as well as our fellow sisters and brothers who visit here from
around the world,” Howe continued.
“Today, to be sure, I’m confident that once she and her staff sift
through all the evidence – including the remarkable and undeniable
contradictions to the other public-record report that I provided,
namely, the Lee Port Authority Police report that was shamefully,
repeatedly, and vigorously suppressed from the court’s public docket and
the discerning eyes of Honorable Archie B. Hayward Jr. – and also
containing sworn witness testimony and a myriad powerful FACTS uncovered
by a dedicated law enforcement professional that now contains evidence
of perjury when contrasted with the court transcription, I’ll indeed
have the opportunity and pleasure to meet in person. At least I’ll
remain hopeful and optimistic for this possibility.
“Yes, my fellow citizens of Florida and the world, stay tuned. There’ll
be much more news to trumpet in the coming days and weeks; many more
facts to reveal and shine the light of day upon,” emphasized Howe. “For
now, though, I have some unfinished business with local law enforcement
professionals in Fort Myers. I’m fairly certain that the law enforcement
professionals aren’t going to be happy when they learn just how
concocting is the story Enterprise has created for the Lee County
Justice System and beyond, including to their officer-colleague over the
Lee Port Authority Police department who demonstrated remarkable
competence and dedication with his sworn-duty to pursue the facts.
“A task he accomplished like the pro that he proved to be. And for that,
the Credit Czar humbly tips his hat to this most professional and
praiseworthy police professional,” stressed Howe.
“And once finished with local law enforcement, I’ll then narrow my
attention on members of the United States Congress as well as federal
and state law enforcement organizations. Indeed, and long over-due to
say the very least, lawmakers everywhere are finally going to get the
evidence they’ve – and the car renting public – have long known to be
true about this industry.”
