Enterprise Car Rental Victim Howe Provides FL AG Bondi and Senior Investigators Official Court Transcription and Much More, SubscriberWise Confirms

Nearly two years after being victimized by a hurtful ‘ding and dent’ encounter, US Credit Czar David Howe delivers two powerful and unimpeachable public records to Florida’s principal law officer

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, confirmed today that the official court trial transcript from ‘Howe vs. Enterprise Holdings’ National Car Rental’, along with the Lee Port Authority Police official criminal investigation and court exhibits, have been electronically prepared and emailed to Florida Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi’s Office. The information was emailed directly by victim Howe on Thursday, September 13, 2018, almost immediately after the court reporter finished preparing the official transcription for delivery to Mr. Howe.

For the record, Howe had to pay nearly $1200.00 to obtain the official trial transcript. This in addition to a mountain of costs in time and money pursuing truth and justice for all. However, according to sources close to the USA Credit Baron and national award-winning business executive, the investment in this ‘pot of gold’ is priceless well beyond dollars and imagination. The pursuit of equity and justice, they have no price too steep for Howe.

Related: SubscriberWise to Lawmakers: Look at What Enterprise Manager Identifies as ‘Damage’ Under-Oath in Judge Archie B. Hayward’s Lee Courtroom -- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/subscriberwise-to-lawmakers-look-at-what-enterprise-manager-identifies-as-damage-under-oath-in-judge-archie-b-haywards-lee-courtroom-2018-09-11

The files were also sent by victim Howe to AG Bondi’s Director of Consumer Protections, Victoria Butler, and a senior investigator who Howe had the pleasure of meeting along with Director Butler, following an in-depth presentation of crime scene evidence including civil theft and criminal fraud among others in 2017.

“Two days ago, I again reached out to Florida’s Chief Legal Officer, Attorney General Pam Bondi, to provide her office more than 100 pages of sworn courtroom testimony from Howe vs. Enterprise Holdings,” acknowledged David Howe, Enterprise Holdings victim and America’s Child Identity Guardian. “Of course, I was zealous in my desire to provide the Attorney General the critical trial transcript – a plethora of under-oath testimony. Why? Because it proved to be a goldmine of alleged acts of predatory behavior, cover-up, and false statements among a long litany of others – precisely as I knew it would and precisely the reason I flatly rejected mediation for which I’m, unfortunately, prohibited from discussing any of the details.

“Regrettably, I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Bondi personally during my visit last year but I nevertheless profoundly appreciate that she so kindly and promptly instructed her Office to contact me after I initially alerted her to this urgent and relentless consumer threat to the citizens of Florida and the United States of America, as well as our fellow sisters and brothers who visit here from around the world,” Howe continued.

Related: National Car Rental Crime Victim David Howe Meets with FL Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Consumer Protection Investigators Including Director Butler -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170303005471/en

“Today, to be sure, I’m confident that once she and her staff sift through all the evidence – including the remarkable and undeniable contradictions to the other public-record report that I provided, namely, the Lee Port Authority Police report that was shamefully, repeatedly, and vigorously suppressed from the court’s public docket and the discerning eyes of Honorable Archie B. Hayward Jr. – and also containing sworn witness testimony and a myriad powerful FACTS uncovered by a dedicated law enforcement professional that now contains evidence of perjury when contrasted with the court transcription, I’ll indeed have the opportunity and pleasure to meet in person. At least I’ll remain hopeful and optimistic for this possibility.

“Yes, my fellow citizens of Florida and the world, stay tuned. There’ll be much more news to trumpet in the coming days and weeks; many more facts to reveal and shine the light of day upon,” emphasized Howe. “For now, though, I have some unfinished business with local law enforcement professionals in Fort Myers. I’m fairly certain that the law enforcement professionals aren’t going to be happy when they learn just how concocting is the story Enterprise has created for the Lee County Justice System and beyond, including to their officer-colleague over the Lee Port Authority Police department who demonstrated remarkable competence and dedication with his sworn-duty to pursue the facts.

“A task he accomplished like the pro that he proved to be. And for that, the Credit Czar humbly tips his hat to this most professional and praiseworthy police professional,” stressed Howe.

“And once finished with local law enforcement, I’ll then narrow my attention on members of the United States Congress as well as federal and state law enforcement organizations. Indeed, and long over-due to say the very least, lawmakers everywhere are finally going to get the evidence they’ve – and the car renting public – have long known to be true about this industry.”

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005021/en/