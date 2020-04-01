Enterprise Connect Announces Winners for the Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce the winners for The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry.



"We'd like to extend a congratulations to all of this year’s Best of Enterprise Connect winners and participants,” said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “These companies represent the most innovative technologies that are making a significant impact on the enterprise communications and collaboration industry.”

Recipients of The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards include:

OVERALL Best of Enterprise Connect (Winner)

Journey Journey Identity Platform, which aims to make it easy for enterprises to establish trusted interactions with their customers that simultaneously solve for security, customer experience and privacy using an encrypted network and a platform of best-in-class identity solutions that can be dynamically applied using the enterprise’s existing mobile app.



OVERALL Best of Enterprise Connect (Finalists)

Genesys Predictive Engagement, now working within Genesys Cloud, new capabilities enable businesses to anticipate individual customer needs, building on every interaction across multiple channels and events to improve and personalize future engagements.

Glia Conversational Compliance AI Framework, part of Glia's digital-first customer service platform, provides the framework to provision, measure and manage AI-driven virtual assistants to converse with customers and operator assistants to guide agents.

Mio's new intercompany federation for Microsoft Teams, Slack and Cisco WebEx Teams enables users to chat seamlessly with external business contacts who use a different messaging app.

Omilia Natural Language Solutions — Omilia Cloud Platform miniApps, zero-touch natural language microservices that handle a single dialog task; instantly deployable to any call center provider and seamlessly adapted to any CCaaS service creation environment

Pexip, Adaptive Composition, an AI-powered technology with real-time face detection, auto-framing, and optimized use of screen real estate; works with any camera-enabled device

Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms (Three-way tie)

Avaya Avaya Spaces, a simple cloud solution that integrates friction-free web meetings and team collaboration into one app.

Kramer Electronics VIA GO², which gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with advanced presentation technology, featuring content streaming for 4K mirrored images and video playback.

RingCentral For a new product that will be announced at Enterprise Connect.



Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence (Three-way tie)

Genesys Predictive Engagement, now working within Genesys Cloud, new capabilities enable businesses to anticipate individual customer needs, building on every interaction across multiple channels and events to improve and personalize future engagements.

Pexip Adaptive Composition, an AI-powered technology with real-time face detection, auto-framing and optimized use of screen real estate; works with any camera-enabled device.

Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive, new module within Theta Lake’s Compliance Suite for record keeping, archiving and eDiscovery requirements for video, audio and collaboration chat, with on-demand compliance risk analysis using AI and ML across leading UCaaS platforms (RingCentral, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LogMeIn, Red Box).



Best Innovation for Advancing Employee/End User Engagement

Embrava (Winner) Embrava Desk Sign, a smart sensor IoT device designed for Hot Desking, Office Hoteling and Activity-Based Working.

Mio (Runner-up) Mio's new intercompany federation for Microsoft Teams, Slack and WebEx Teams, enables users to seamlessly chat with their external business contacts who use a different messaging app.



Best of Enterprise Connect judges for 2020 included: Jon Arnold, principal, J Arnold & Associates; Brent Kelly, president & principal analyst, KelCor; Steve Leaden, president, Leaden Associates and Sheila McGee-Smith, founder & principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics.

Enterprise Connect 2020 will take place August 3rd- 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on #E20 and to register for the event, go to www.enterpriseconnect.com/sanfrancisco .

