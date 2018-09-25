Enterprise DevOps Specialist Contino Secures $40m in Series B Funding to Help Meet Growing Demand for Rapid Transformation

Contino, a leading global DevOps and cloud transformation consultancy,
announced today that it has closed Series B funding.
The additional investment is to bolster Contino’s growth trajectory and
maintain momentum as the company continues to rapidly expand. Since
receiving Series A funding in 2016, the consultancy has grown its team
from 20 to 250, more than doubled its revenue year-on-year for three
consecutive years and expanded to five offices across EMEA, AMERS and
APAC.
Contino is growing in all three regions and this fresh capital will give
the organisation the flexibility needed to quickly seize opportunities
for both organic growth as well as potential M&A activity as these
markets continue to mature.
The round was completed by Series A investor Columbia Capital and new
partner Top Tier Capital Partners. Their enthusiastic support is a sign
of their continued trust in the potency of Contino’s mission and
excellence in delivering genuine transformational change to customers.
Contino has unwaveringly focused on serving the enterprise market and
has delivered transformational engagements for over 200 of the world’s
biggest brands, including the likes of Allianz, Barclays, Lloyds and
ADP. Contino’s engagements focus on leveraging modern methods of
software delivery and public cloud to deliver impactful and measurable
digital transformation.
Matt Farmer, Contino Co-Founder and CEO commented, “I’m very pleased to
announce this latest round of investment and I’m excited for the next
phase of growth for Contino. It’s a pleasure to welcome Top Tier to the
company and to build on our successful partnership with Columbia
Capital, who have been relentlessly supportive.”
Garth Timoll, Managing Director, Top Tier Capital Partners, explained
why they have chosen to back this investment, “Contino clearly has very
capable teams who are consistently delivering the genuine
transformational change that enterprise organisations are struggling to
achieve themselves. The company is charting an incredible growth
trajectory in a vibrant market and we’re excited to support them in
their future growth.”
Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital reflected on Contino’s journey
so far, “It’s been a delight to witness Contino’s journey so far. They
consistently deliver – both to customers and investors – and we want to
help them accelerate their success going forward.”
Contino helps highly-regulated enterprise organizations to deliver
better software, faster, through the adoption of DevOps and cloud
computing.
Contino has an immediate requirement for over 40 consultants and
engineers across EMEA, AMERS and APAC – Come join our journey! Explore
the vacancies here
or email hello@contino.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005150/en/