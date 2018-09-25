Enterprise DevOps Specialist Contino Secures $40m in Series B Funding to Help Meet Growing Demand for Rapid Transformation

Contino, a leading global DevOps and cloud transformation consultancy, announced today that it has closed Series B funding.

The additional investment is to bolster Contino’s growth trajectory and maintain momentum as the company continues to rapidly expand. Since receiving Series A funding in 2016, the consultancy has grown its team from 20 to 250, more than doubled its revenue year-on-year for three consecutive years and expanded to five offices across EMEA, AMERS and APAC.

Contino is growing in all three regions and this fresh capital will give the organisation the flexibility needed to quickly seize opportunities for both organic growth as well as potential M&A activity as these markets continue to mature.

The round was completed by Series A investor Columbia Capital and new partner Top Tier Capital Partners. Their enthusiastic support is a sign of their continued trust in the potency of Contino’s mission and excellence in delivering genuine transformational change to customers.

Contino has unwaveringly focused on serving the enterprise market and has delivered transformational engagements for over 200 of the world’s biggest brands, including the likes of Allianz, Barclays, Lloyds and ADP. Contino’s engagements focus on leveraging modern methods of software delivery and public cloud to deliver impactful and measurable digital transformation.

Matt Farmer, Contino Co-Founder and CEO commented, “I’m very pleased to announce this latest round of investment and I’m excited for the next phase of growth for Contino. It’s a pleasure to welcome Top Tier to the company and to build on our successful partnership with Columbia Capital, who have been relentlessly supportive.”

Garth Timoll, Managing Director, Top Tier Capital Partners, explained why they have chosen to back this investment, “Contino clearly has very capable teams who are consistently delivering the genuine transformational change that enterprise organisations are struggling to achieve themselves. The company is charting an incredible growth trajectory in a vibrant market and we’re excited to support them in their future growth.”

Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital reflected on Contino’s journey so far, “It’s been a delight to witness Contino’s journey so far. They consistently deliver – both to customers and investors – and we want to help them accelerate their success going forward.”

Contino helps highly-regulated enterprise organizations to deliver better software, faster, through the adoption of DevOps and cloud computing.

Contino has an immediate requirement for over 40 consultants and engineers across EMEA, AMERS and APAC – Come join our journey! Explore the vacancies here or email hello@contino.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005150/en/