Enterprise Engineering, Inc. Launches New Software Company, Ninth Wave

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI), an industry leader and trusted advisor to the financial services industry, today announced the spinoff of a new software company, Ninth Wave.

Ninth Wave has innovated an advanced, award winning, financial data platform delivering the only universal data supply chain for Financial Institutions and Fintech breakthroughs. Built from the ground up for the world’s largest global banks and wealth managers, the Ninth Wave Platform delivers unparalleled data delivery, integration, and aggregation to meet and exceed compliance and security standards while enabling developers to deliver astonishing innovation. The Ninth Wave Platform is industry-proven with installations in several leading Financial Institutions and service providers supporting millions of requests daily and without fail.

“We will be our clients’ go-to partner for universal financial data integration, delivering a secure, standardized data supply chain seamlessly and at massive scale.” said George Anderson, Founder of Ninth Wave. “We have already deployed the Ninth Wave Platform with a number of our trusted clients. The Ninth Wave Platform is the bridge between Fintech applications and financial institutions, making it one of the most high-performing and secure platforms in the industry.”

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Engineering Inc., Ninth Wave will be supporting a large number of high-level clients from the parent company, taking advantage of its cloud environment and the latest breakthroughs in security and controls. These clients include, eight of the top ten wealth managers, three of the top five U.S. banks, two government agencies, multinational financial services corporations and large credit unions from all over the country.

The Ninth Wave Platform empowers Financial Institutions by giving them fine-grained data delivery and control over Fintech applications, aggregators, third parties, and customer account data. The Platform includes support for Consumer & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Tax Services, and the Open Finance API™. For full service and visionary Financial Institutions, the Enterprise Edition, includes support for all standard account types, providing complete coverage for all the Financial Institution’s data distribution and access needs. The Enterprise Edition also includes the award winning, secure data exchange solution that provides standardized, user-authorized access for bank-approved Fintechs. The Ninth Wave Open Finance API empowers Fintechs and Financial Institutions with secure, reliable, high-performance access to trusted financial data at scale.

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave bridges the gap between financial data and the real world by breaking down data barriers. Seamlessly working across checking and savings accounts, bill pay and investments, large financial institutions and Fintech startups around the globe, the company is focused on dramatically minimizing the complexity of linking today's financial data decisions through a hyper-connected universal financial data standard. This is data monetization in real time, at scale, at last. For more information visit: www.ninth-wave.com

About Enterprise Engineering Inc.

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the Financial Services Industry since 1995. We work with Financial Institutions and developers to securely and reliably connect people to their money through any-and-all delivery channels. EEI’s software runs every day, facilitating data access and transaction processing, aggregating data and accessing tens of millions of account records for major Financial Institutions without fail. Our goal is to continue to build leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. Among other industry recognition, EEI was recently named “50 Most Promising Fintech Solution Providers” by CIO Review and also listed as one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of The Year” by the Silicon Review. For more information, please visit https:// www.joineei.com