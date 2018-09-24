Enterprise Engineering, Inc. to Spinoff  Software Company, Ninth Wave, at FinovateFall Summit in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI), an industry leader and trusted advisor to the financial industry, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of FinovateFall, otherwise known as the region’s leading Fintech innovation event, as it returns to New York City for an energizing conference set in the heart of Times Square. This year’s event is bringing more than 1,500 attendees, over 100 expert speakers, and 80+ companies together for an intense look at the latest innovations and major trends driving the Fintech revolution.



EEI will be launching a new software company, named Ninth Wave, and its advanced financial data platform that delivers the only universal data supply chain for financial institutions and Fintech breakthroughs. Built from the ground up for the world’s largest Financial Institutions, the Ninth Wave Platform delivers unparalleled data delivery, integration, and aggregation to meet and exceed compliance and security standards while enabling developers to deliver astonishing innovation.

“Ninth Wave delivers a secure, seamless and standardized information supply chain at massive scale,” stated George Anderson, Founder of Ninth Wave. “Aiming to become the go-to partner for universal financial data integration, we’ve already proven ourselves by supporting millions of requests daily and without fail for several leading financial institutions and service providers.”

FinovateFall’s visionary approach to the future of Fintech activity includes its signature blitzing demo format where selected organizations have just 7 minutes (no slides or videos allowed) to deliver an inside glimpse into their latest developments. Topics this year include: AI and machine learning, blockchain, cloud services, cybersecurity, gifting investment platforms, white label solutions, biometrics, cryptocurrency, digital transformation in the Fintech industry, and much more.

FinovateFall organizers have designed the conference to surround attendees with the opportunity to mingle with industry trailblazers, hear from visionary keynote speakers, absorb ideas and connect with potential customers, partners, investors and new talent. Following the main event days, Finovate continues with two separately bookable summits on AI and blockchain (taking place on September 27) that will showcase real-life examples, successful implementation, advice, and insights on the impact of AI and blockchain on businesses.

About Enterprise Engineering Inc.

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the Financial Services Industry since 1995. We work with Financial Institutions and developers to securely and reliably connect people to their money through any-and-all delivery channels. EEI’s software runs every day, facilitating data access and transaction processing, aggregating data and accessing tens of millions of account records for major Financial Institutions without fail. Our goal is to continue to build leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. Among other industry recognition, EEI was recently named “50 Most Promising Fintech Solution Providers” by CIO Review and also listed as one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of The Year” by the Silicon Review.

For more information, please visit https:// www.joineei.com .

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave bridges the gap between financial data and the real world by breaking down data barriers. Seamlessly working across checking and savings accounts, bill pay and 401Ks, large financial institutions and Fintech startups around the globe, the company is focused on dramatically minimizing the complexity of linking today's financial data decisions through a hyper-connected universal financial data standard. This is data monetization in real time, at scale, at last.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ninth-wave.com

