Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enterprise Health : Introduces Channel 19 Coronavirus Employee Monitoring Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Enterprise Health, an occupational and employee health IT solution provider, today launched Channel 19, a stand-alone application to help employers and hospital systems monitor the health of their employee populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Monitoring employees for COVID-19 symptoms, test results, quarantine periods, risk factors and work-at-home accommodations is proving to be a monumental task, and many organizations are trying to do so with paper, spreadsheets or applications not suited for the task,” said Enterprise Health president Jeff Donnell. “To complicate matters, large employee populations are now working remotely which further hampers communication.”

“Channel 19 is a web-based application designed to simplify COVID-19 employee monitoring and streamline interactions,” added Donnell. “Using established medical surveillance capability, employee populations receive periodic emails directing them to a portal where they can report symptoms, identify potential exposures, share risk factors and request work-at-home accommodations. Employee responses identify individuals who require additional monitoring, creating a case management worklist. The employer can then document interactions with those employees and set follow-up tasks. Channel 19 has built-in reporting, including automated reports that can route to employees, supervisors and management.”

Enterprise Health works primarily with global Fortune 1000 employers, health systems and government agencies with on-site health clinics who rely on the solution to manage occupational and employee health. “Over the past 45 days, we have collaborated closely with our employer clients to modify existing pandemic response functionality to respond to COVID-19 requirements,” added Donnell. “We have worked around the clock with our user community to quickly deploy and refine our COVID-19 monitoring capabilities, and we are now ready to make this technology available to other organizations who are struggling to monitor their employee populations.”

Enterprise Health has streamlined the contracting and deployment process for Channel 19 so that employers can quickly and affordably procure the application. Configuration, deployment and training can be completed rapidly. Channel 19 is a web-based, SaaS application and cloud hosting is included as part of the offering. “We are doing everything we can to make this application easy to acquire and roll out,” said Donnell. “Employers need to be able to carefully monitor their workforces now, and continue to do so as restrictions ease and people begin to go back to work.”

To learn more, join Enterprise Health for a free 30-minute Webinar and live demonstration at noon (EDT) on Friday, April 3, 2020. Register here.

About Enterprise Health

Enterprise Health is one of the largest providers of occupational health software in the world, with customers in over 55 countries and nearly a dozen languages, serving several million employees globally. Enterprise Health is the only comprehensive employee health record that combines occupational health and compliance and employee engagement with an ONC-ACB certified EHR — delivering a complete occupational health IT experience on a single, highly-interoperable, cloud-based platform — equipping enterprise clients and their employees for a healthier future. For more information, please visit https://www.EnterpriseHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aCulligan Completes Acquisition of AquaVenture and Divestiture of Seven Seas Water
BU
10:51aCARNIVAL & : Holland America Line Extends Temporary Pause of its Global Ship Operations for 30 Additional Days
AQ
10:51aRENAULT : France's Renault puts Paris white collar staff on partial unemployment
RE
10:50aCURETIS N : OpGen Announces Shareholder Approval for Business Combination with Curetis
AQ
10:49aBARCLAYS : Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050 -- Update
DJ
10:49aNew Crisis Management and Remote Work Applications to Aid Businesses During COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
10:48aHUNTERS PROPERTY : Update re Covid-19 and trading
PU
10:48aTENARIS : mill in Italy prioritizes order for medical-use gas cylinders in response to COVID-19
PU
10:47aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial and operating results and postpones filing of 2019 audited consolidated financial statements and annual filings
AQ
10:47aMORIEN RESOURCES : Announces Kameron Collieries Decision to Place Donkin Mine on Care and Maintenance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends ..
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group