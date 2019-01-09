Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s research report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005344/en/

Technavio predicts the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of Industry 4.0 will be one of the major trends in the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US during 2019-2023. The advent of advanced technologies including, three-dimensional printing, additive manufacturing, AR, VR, and Big Data analytics is a positive pointer for Industry 4.0. The ongoing digital transformation of industries is promoting the adoption of innovative technologies to gain a strategic and operational advantage.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is the proximity marketing:

Enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US: Proximity marketing

For marketers, proximity marketing is emerging as a key strategy. The marketers have been connecting with consumers through their mobile devices with the help of proximity marketing. Proximity marketing has the potential to enhance consumer engagement and build brand equity to strengthen customer loyalty, which will help in improving revenue for a broad range of enterprises, such as retail stores, hotels, entertainment parks and public places such as airports.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The enterprises are sending customized messages triggered by several factors such as user preference and prior purchase history, geographic location of the consumer, and time of day. The retailers can deliver just-in-time communication to the target audience by analyzing the shopping behavior of the consumer with the help of proximity marketing. Nearly half of the retailers in the US adopt proximity marketing programs.”

Enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US provides market segmentation by technology (RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others) and by product (hardware and software and services). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major technology segments, the RFID segment held the largest enterprise indoor location-based services market share in 2018, contributing to around 35% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005344/en/