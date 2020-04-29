Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Users Like Financial Features, But Quality of Training Needs Work: SoftwareReviews

Top eight vendors for user satisfaction are Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance, Oracle ERP Cloud, Unit4 ERP, Oracle NetSuite ERP, Acumatica Cloud ERP, FinancialForce ERP, Ramco ERP Suite, and Sage X3, each earning a gold medal from reviews by real users.

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, announces the publication of its 2020 Enterprise Resource Planning Data Quadrant Awards today, naming eight gold medalists based on reviews by real users. The following vendors are leaders according to software users’ answers to questions focused on user satisfaction with features and capabilities, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research:

2020 ERP Data Quadrant

1. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance

2. Oracle ERP Cloud

3. Unit4 ERP

4. Oracle NetSuite ERP

5. Acumatica Cloud ERP

6. FinancialForce ERP

7. Ramco ERP Suite

8. Sage X3

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? Inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance earned a Net Emotional Footprint score of +79 and top product for nine of the 22 features and capabilities. The vendor did particularly well with users for its strategy and rate of improvement. Oracle ERP Cloud, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +86, took top product in five of 22 areas, including supply chain management. Unit4 ERP earned a Net Emotional Footprint score of +84 and top product for three areas, including customer relationship management. Oracle NetSuite ERP, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +77, did consistently well across all features and capabilities, particularly in accounting and financial management. Acumatica Cloud ERP earned a Net Emotional Footprint score of +77 and took top product for accounting and financial management. FinancialForce ERP, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +82, did consistently well across all features and capabilities, particularly job and project management. Ramco ERP Suite earned a Net Emotional Footprint score of +79 and top product in two areas, including governance, risk, and compliance. Sage X3, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +76, earned top product for business intelligence and performance management.

ERP software users were most satisfied with vendors’ accounting, financial, and procurement management features – and most dissatisfied with the availability and quality of training.

“Your business needs an ERP that meets the challenges of efficiency and cost effectiveness,” said Robert Fayle, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Leveraging data from the category report coupled with Info-Tech Research Group’s ERP selection methodology can help create an accelerated and informed evaluation process.”

