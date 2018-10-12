Log in
Enterprise Security Startup CryptoMove Announces New Additions to Advisory Board

10/12/2018 | 12:28am CEST

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoMove, an enterprise security startup utilizing Moving Target Defense technology to protect sensitive keys and secrets, has announced three new advisors will be joining the team. These advisors are Geoff Thomas, Vice President at OneLogin, Elenitsa (Eli) Staykova, Head of Growth at CloudFlare, and Ryan Beiermeister, Lead Product Manager at Palantir.

CryptoMove

Geoff Thomas is advising CryptoMove on go to market strategy and sales operations. He has over 20 years of cross functional experience across sales, business development, services, marketing, channels and alliances. He currently serves as Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan for OneLogin, a leading cloud-based identity and access management provider. Prior to joining OneLogin, Geoff held senior leadership positions in Asia Pacific at Polycom, Juniper Networks and Microsoft. "Through my conversations with CISOs I'm impressed by the practical applications and advantages of moving target data protection to tackle real world issues today. I'm excited by the innovative technology and looking forward to working closely with the team," said Geoff.

Eli Staykova has spent the last four years in marketing and demand generation roles at CloudFlare during periods of high growth. Prior to CloudFlare Eli held management and sales roles at firms like Apple, UBS, and Balsam Brands. She is an expert in marketing campaign messaging, positioning, content strategy, product launches, and will advise CryptoMove on the go-to-market strategies for the newly launched Tholos Vault as well as future products. "I am excited to work with a high performing team to help bring to market a game changing technology," said Eli.

Ryan Beiermeister is joining CryptoMove as a key asset on product development and marketing efforts. As Product Lead for Palantir's Government business, she spearheads new product development and executes software development in the counterterrorism and intelligence spaces. Her experience in working with government agencies and private sector on innovation projects relating to data will be valuable as CryptoMove scales its operations and expands its product offering. "I was drawn to CryptoMove predominantly because of the unique opportunity to be work closely with a team building a best-in-class software with a fluid UX and cutting edge technology under the hood. The advanced secrets management technology CryptoMove is building is incredible, and I am excited for enterprises and agencies to test it out," said Ryan.

To learn more about CryptoMove, please visit CryptoMove.com

CONTACT: Michael Burshteyn, CEO, mike@crytomove.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-security-startup-cryptomove-announces-new-additions-to-advisory-board-300729972.html

SOURCE CryptoMove


© PRNewswire 2018
