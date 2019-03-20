Log in
Entertainment Benefits Group : (EBG) Announces Collaboration with Sam's Club to Power their White Label Travel and Entertainment Platform

03/20/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG) has collaborated with Sam’s Club to power their white label travel and entertainment platform, which has launched nationwide.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sam’s Club to provide a customized technology solution, and introduce our vast portfolio of industry relationships to such a large and engaged audience of users. It’s a special opportunity to play an integral part in creating such a valuable benefit for their members to access thousands of specially-priced travel and entertainment offerings,” said Brett Reizen, CEO and Founder of EBG. “This is also a significant opportunity for our suppliers to broaden their reach with incremental distribution.”

Through this new platform, Sam’s Club members have access to a wide range of offers for travel and entertainment, including special offers from thousands of supplier partners. This includes tickets for theme parks, attractions, concerts, shows, ski resorts, movies and a wide variety of local activities, as well as travel offers at over 250,000 hotels worldwide, all major rental car brands, and more. Another perk is the Preferred Access™ Marketplace with tickets for high-demand concerts, sports and major events locally and nationally.

EBG is one of the largest sales and distribution partners of many major theme parks, attractions, and entertainment producers in the country and has long-standing partnerships with most leading organizations in the travel and entertainment industries. EBG generates millions of transactions annually through employee and private membership-based programs as well as other distribution channels.

In the last 12 months, EBG has fueled its growth through investment partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert Organization, as well as through acquisitions the company has previously announced.

About Entertainment Benefits Group

Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG) is one of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the country that specializes in live entertainment and travel. EBG generates millions of transactions annually by merchandising thousands of attractions and activities, live entertainment, hotel rooms, and other products and services through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels.

EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of membership-based websites reaching a captive audience, providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities. EBG owns and operates the largest travel and entertainment benefits program in the country—serving over 40,000 corporate clients and reaching more than 50 million employees through its Corporate Perks Programs. EBG is proud to be the largest sales partner for many of the major theme parks, attractions, entertainment producers, and other travel organizations in the country. Learn more at www.entertainmentbenefits.com.

EBG is headquartered in Aventura, FL (Miami area), with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Glastonbury, CT.


© Business Wire 2019
