Entertainment Benefits Group : (EBG) Announces Collaboration with Sam's Club to Power their White Label Travel and Entertainment Platform

Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG)
has collaborated with Sam’s Club to power their white label travel and
entertainment platform, which has launched nationwide.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Sam’s Club to provide a customized
technology solution, and introduce our vast portfolio of industry
relationships to such a large and engaged audience of users. It’s a
special opportunity to play an integral part in creating such a valuable
benefit for their members to access thousands of specially-priced travel
and entertainment offerings,” said Brett
Reizen, CEO and Founder of EBG. “This is also a significant
opportunity for our suppliers to broaden their reach with incremental
distribution.”
Through this new platform, Sam’s Club members have access to a wide
range of offers for travel and entertainment, including special offers
from thousands of supplier partners. This includes tickets for theme
parks, attractions, concerts, shows, ski resorts, movies and a wide
variety of local activities, as well as travel offers at over 250,000
hotels worldwide, all major rental car brands, and more. Another perk is
the Preferred Access™ Marketplace with tickets for high-demand concerts,
sports and major events locally and nationally.
EBG is one of the largest sales and distribution partners of many major
theme parks, attractions, and entertainment producers in the country and
has long-standing partnerships with most leading organizations in the
travel and entertainment industries. EBG generates millions of
transactions annually through employee and private membership-based
programs as well as other distribution channels.
In the last 12 months, EBG has fueled its growth through investment
partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert
Organization, as well as through acquisitions the company has previously
announced.
About Entertainment Benefits Group
Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG) is one of the fastest growing
e-commerce companies in the country that specializes in live
entertainment and travel. EBG generates millions of transactions
annually by merchandising thousands of attractions and activities, live
entertainment, hotel rooms, and other products and services through
private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution
channels.
EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a
network of membership-based websites reaching a captive audience,
providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities.
EBG owns and operates the largest travel and entertainment benefits
program in the country—serving over 40,000 corporate clients and
reaching more than 50 million employees through its Corporate Perks
Programs. EBG is proud to be the largest sales partner for many of the
major theme parks, attractions, entertainment producers, and other
travel organizations in the country. Learn more at www.entertainmentbenefits.com.
EBG is headquartered in Aventura, FL (Miami area), with offices in New
York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Glastonbury, CT.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005433/en/