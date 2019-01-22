Entertainment® Business Unit Rebrands from Corporate Marketing Solutions to Rewards & Incentives and Launches New Website

Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives has combined their exclusive discount database and delivery options, with data-driven marketing solutions and client services to build unique reward and incentive solutions. The comprehensive rebrand elevates the focus on customized loyalty and engagement solutions for businesses at all stages of the customer lifecycle and includes a new logo, positioning, and website.

The company will continue to offer all the turnkey and custom discount programs, while investing further in both data technologies and expert support for clients.

Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives’ new branding enables them to better stand out to companies looking to include a low-cost, high-value customer engagement strategy. Marketing leaders and business owners will enjoy the ease of Entertainment® digital integration solutions, and benefit from customer service and delivery experts on the Entertainment® Client Success Team.

“We are excited to launch the Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives division rebrand which is the next step for our 30-year-old Corporate Marketing Solutions division. Entertainment’s best-in-class discounts are more relevant today than ever, and we are proud to work with top notch organizations to create engagement with their audiences,” said Jared Anderson, Executive Vice President. “Our updated branding truly reflects the diversity of our business client base.”

Watch the New Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives Video here.

Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives, a division of Entertainment®, has over 30 years of experience helping organizations acquire new customers and build loyalty with their audiences. Our custom solutions help our business clients meet their goals by creating engagement at all stages of the customer lifecycle.

In business for over 55 years, Entertainment® is the most recognized and valued discount provider in the U.S. and Canada. We deliver convenient, high value 2-for-1 and up to 50% off coupons to consumers that enable them to stretch their dollar further and experience the world for less with savings on dining, attractions, activities, shopping, services, travel and more! What started with the flagship Book, has evolved to include discounts that can be redeemed via phone and online.

