Entertainment® Business Unit Rebrands from Corporate Marketing Solutions to Rewards & Incentives and Launches New Website

Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives has combined their
exclusive discount database and delivery options, with data-driven
marketing solutions and client services to build unique reward and
incentive solutions. The comprehensive rebrand elevates the focus on
customized loyalty and engagement solutions for businesses at all stages
of the customer lifecycle and includes a new logo, positioning, and
website.
The company will continue to offer all the turnkey and custom discount
programs, while investing further in both data technologies and expert
support for clients.
Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives’ new branding
enables them to better stand out to companies looking to include a
low-cost, high-value customer engagement strategy. Marketing leaders and
business owners will enjoy the ease of Entertainment®
digital integration solutions, and benefit from customer service and
delivery experts on the Entertainment® Client Success
Team.
“We are excited to launch the Entertainment® Rewards &
Incentives division rebrand which is the next step for our 30-year-old
Corporate Marketing Solutions division. Entertainment’s best-in-class
discounts are more relevant today than ever, and we are proud to work
with top notch organizations to create engagement with their audiences,”
said Jared Anderson, Executive Vice President. “Our updated branding
truly reflects the diversity of our business client base.”
Watch the New Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives
Video here.
Entertainment® Rewards & Incentives, a division of
Entertainment®, has over 30 years of experience helping
organizations acquire new customers and build loyalty with their
audiences. Our custom solutions help our business clients meet their
goals by creating engagement at all stages of the customer lifecycle.
In business for over 55 years, Entertainment® is the most
recognized and valued discount provider in the U.S. and Canada. We
deliver convenient, high value 2-for-1 and up to 50% off coupons to
consumers that enable them to stretch their dollar further and
experience the world for less with savings on dining, attractions,
activities, shopping, services, travel and more! What started with the
flagship Book, has evolved to include discounts that can be redeemed via
phone and online.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005734/en/