Enthusiast Gaming : and Luminosity Gaming Announce Acquisition of Interest in Overwatch League Esports Team

09/10/2019 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enthusiast Gaming and Luminosity Gaming Announce Acquisition of Interest in Overwatch League Esports Team

10.09.2019 / 13:33


Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming"), the parent of Luminosity Gaming Inc., announced today that it has acquired a non-controlling interest in the Vancouver Titans, an esports team which was founded in 2018 and is competing in its first season in the Overwatch League. Overwatch League is an esports competition with 20 teams across six countries and three continents, all centered on the popular first-person shooter game Overwatch. Enthusiast Gaming acquired its interest in the Vancouver Titans from the team's majority owner, the Aquilini Investment Group.

Enthusiast Gaming, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luminosity Gaming Inc., manages the Vancouver Titans through a long-term management services agreement with the majority owner.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company's digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Julia Becker
Head of Investor Relations & Marketing
Telephone: 604-785-0850
Email: jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of Enthusiast Gaming. The risks include risks that are customary to transactions of this nature and customary to companies which have their stock traded on the TSXV. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Enthusiast Gaming will obtain from them.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



