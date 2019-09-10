DGAP-News: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enthusiast Gaming and Luminosity Gaming Announce Acquisition of Interest in Overwatch League Esports Team



10.09.2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming"), the parent of Luminosity Gaming Inc., announced today that it has acquired a non-controlling interest in the Vancouver Titans, an esports team which was founded in 2018 and is competing in its first season in the Overwatch League. Overwatch League is an esports competition with 20 teams across six countries and three continents, all centered on the popular first-person shooter game Overwatch. Enthusiast Gaming acquired its interest in the Vancouver Titans from the team's majority owner, the Aquilini Investment Group.

Enthusiast Gaming, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luminosity Gaming Inc., manages the Vancouver Titans through a long-term management services agreement with the majority owner.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company's digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

