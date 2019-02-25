Entisys360 : Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Desktop and Mobility

By achieving a VMware Master Services Competency in Desktop and Mobility, Entisys360 is demonstrating its commitment to helping its clients accelerate their digital transformations

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in end-user computing, software-defined infrastructure, DevOps and cloud, security and virtualization solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved a VMware Desktop and Mobility Master Services Competency.

In earning this designation from VMware, Entisys360 can now deliver its own Professional Services engagements leveraging VMware Professional Services credits. For example, Entisys360 clients who have already purchased VMware ELAs or Professional Services credits can more easily benefit from the expertise of those who have validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies, and who can perform services against those credits.

“We have enjoyed a relationship with VMware that has spanned several decades and led to a number of partner awards and certifications,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “I would like to thank our incredible team for the hard work and dedication making this possible. This is a significant accomplishment that differentiates us from other solution providers in the space and further strengthens our reputation as experts in the EUC space.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize Entisys360 for achieving a Desktop and Mobility Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Entisys360 are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Shawn Toldo, vice president, Worldwide Solution Partners, VMware. “We value Entisys360 as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in four specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

- Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Desktop and Mobility - Designates expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon solutions with deep understanding of and execution in desktop and mobility design principles and methodologies to deliver a scalable and reliable digital workspace.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network.

“Entisys360 committed to delivering best-of-breed technology solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries, from healthcare to entertainment to education and the public sector, and our collaboration with VMware plays an important role in delivering a desktop and mobility strategy for our clients,” said Al Solorzano, Vice President, End User Computing, Entisys360.

Bryan Zanoli, Entisys360 Principal Architect leading this charge, noted the immense benefit to Entisys360’s customers, “By achieving a Desktop and Mobility VMware Master Services Competency, we can now deliver our own Professional Services engagements leveraging VMware Professional Services credits. This is a big win for our clients who have already purchased VMware ELAs or Professional Services credits, as our customers can now use these credits to engage with Entisys360’s highly practiced consultants, architects, and engineers on all VMware end user computing projects.”

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of software-defined infrastructure, DevOps and cloud, security and virtualization solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif., and Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

