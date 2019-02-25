Entisys360 : Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Desktop and Mobility

Entisys360, an
award-winning IT consultancy specializing in end-user computing,
software-defined infrastructure, DevOps and cloud, security and
virtualization solutions, today announced that it has successfully
achieved a VMware Desktop and Mobility Master Services Competency.
In earning this designation from VMware, Entisys360 can now deliver its
own Professional Services engagements leveraging VMware Professional
Services credits. For example, Entisys360 clients who have already
purchased VMware ELAs or Professional Services credits can more easily
benefit from the expertise of those who have validated services delivery
capabilities around advanced VMware technologies, and who can perform
services against those credits.
“We have enjoyed a relationship with VMware that has spanned several
decades and led to a number of partner awards and certifications,”
said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “I would like to thank our incredible
team for the hard work and dedication making this possible. This is a
significant accomplishment that differentiates us from other solution
providers in the space and further strengthens our reputation as experts
in the EUC space.”
“VMware is pleased to recognize Entisys360 for achieving a Desktop and
Mobility Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers
that partners like Entisys360 are dedicated, invested and have validated
expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Shawn Toldo, vice
president, Worldwide Solution Partners, VMware. “We value Entisys360 as
a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware
distinction as they work to increase their service delivery
capabilities.”
VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners
demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with
proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These
competencies also allow partners to differentiate in four specific
solution areas.
VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:
-
Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in
delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and
services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management
design principles and methodologies.
-
Data Center Virtualization - Designates expertise in delivery
of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services
with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization
design principles and methodologies.
-
Desktop and Mobility - Designates expertise in designing,
installing, and maintaining VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon
solutions with deep understanding of and execution in desktop and
mobility design principles and methodologies to deliver a scalable and
reliable digital workspace.
-
Network Virtualization - Designates expertise in the delivery
of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and
optimization of NSX environment capabilities.
The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between
VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training,
certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range
of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read
more about VMware
Partner Network.
“Entisys360 committed to delivering best-of-breed technology solutions
to businesses across a wide range of industries, from healthcare to
entertainment to education and the public sector, and our collaboration
with VMware plays an important role in delivering a desktop and mobility
strategy for our clients,” said Al Solorzano, Vice President, End User
Computing, Entisys360.
Bryan Zanoli, Entisys360 Principal Architect leading this charge, noted
the immense benefit to Entisys360’s customers, “By achieving a Desktop
and Mobility VMware Master Services Competency, we can now deliver our
own Professional Services engagements leveraging VMware Professional
Services credits. This is a big win for our clients who have already
purchased VMware ELAs or Professional Services credits, as our customers
can now use these credits to engage with Entisys360’s highly practiced
consultants, architects, and engineers on all VMware end user computing
projects.”
Entisys360 is a member of M7
Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT
consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions
with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and
enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC
Group, Gotham
Technology Group, Hogan
Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.
About Entisys360
Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the
deployment and delivery of software-defined infrastructure, DevOps and
cloud, security and virtualization solutions. Through state-of-the-art
methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360
expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.
With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a
trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California.
Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and
engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within
the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well
as educational institutions and government agencies.
The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord,
Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif.
Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif., and Pasadena, Calif. For
more information, visit www.entisys360.com or
call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).
VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered
trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other
jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005106/en/