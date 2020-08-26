Log in
Entisys360 : Recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as One of the Bay Area's Largest Family-Owned Businesses

08/26/2020 | 11:09am EDT

Entisys360 has been recognized eight times in the last 10 years as one of the most prominent family-owned companies in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions, today announced that it has been named one of the Bay Area’s Largest Family-Owned Businesses in 2020, by the San Francisco Business Times.

Through leading-edge cloud, networking and security solutions, along with professional services and engineering support, Entisys360 helps its clients solve their most pressing business challenges. As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Partner; Cisco Gold Partner; VMware Premier Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Platinum Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; and Red Hat Advanced Partner.

“Over the last decade, Entisys360 has been recognized eight times as one of the largest family-owned businesses in the Bay Area,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “This is something we are very proud of, and I would especially like to thank our talented team members for all that you do, each and every day, to drive success for our clients, and for Entisys360. Over the years, the Entisys360 family has continued to grow tremendously and we are proud to count some of California’s most prominent companies among our growing client base.”

The San Francisco Business Times list ranks the Bay Area’s largest family-owned companies by revenue. To qualify as a family-owned business, the family must own 50% or more of the company’s equity and have more than one family member working in the business.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, comprehensive client lifecycle management services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif., San Diego, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).


© Business Wire 2020
