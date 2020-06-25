Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Entos Pharmaceuticals : Announces Selection of Lead DNA Vaccine Candidates for COVID-19 and a $4.2M Award to Move Forward with Phase I/II Human Trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

In preclinical studies, two lead Fusogenix DNA vaccine (Covigenix) candidates demonstrated high immunogenicity and efficacy

Lead candidates to be evaluated in SARS-CoV-2 animal challenge studies and advanced to human clinical trials during summer 2020

Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) awards $4.2M grant to John Lewis, PhD., to be used for development of COVID-19 DNA vaccine

Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a healthcare biotechnology company developing nucleic acid medicines with its Fusogenix drug delivery platform, today announced the selection of two lead candidates for a pan-coronavirus Fusogenix DNA vaccine (Covigenix) from its prototyping program launched at the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The selection of two lead candidates is based on strong preclinical results demonstrating high immunogenicity, high levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, and the potential for no antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

DNA vaccine approaches are advantageous over traditional and mRNA vaccines because they can be developed to express multiple epitopes, which may be essential for generating protection from pan-coronavirus infection. In collaboration with academic and industrial partners, Entos rapidly developed a panel of recombinant plasmid DNA vaccine candidates encoding in silico-optimized and conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The two lead Covigenix candidates showed robust preclinical in vivo results, achieving all vaccine profile targets, including potency, ADE safety assessment, high immunogenicity, and efficacy. Lead Covigenix candidates stimulated neutralizing antibody levels and balanced T helper cell immunity in mouse models. In addition, no weight loss was observed at multiple doses of vaccine candidates.

“Based on the preclinical in vivo safety and efficacy data, we believe our Fusogenix DNA vaccine candidates have the potential to be safe and highly potent vaccines that will provide protection against COVID-19 as well as future coronavirus threats,” said John Lewis, CEO of Entos Pharmaceuticals. “These results reflect the potential of our Fusogenix drug delivery platform which has allowed us to quickly advance lead vaccine candidates to animal challenge studies. We look forward to continue working closely with our collaborators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trials this summer.”

A $4.2M grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Research Nova Scotia (RNS), and the Institute for Ageing (IA) will be used to further develop the Covigenix vaccine candidates through animal challenge studies and human clinical trials. Entos will partner with the Clinical Trials Research Center at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV) in Nova Scotia, Canada to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trials which will evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and efficacy of the Covigenix vaccine candidates in late July.

Entos aims to develop a safe and effective Covigenix DNA vaccine for COVID-19 in one year. Its Fusogenix drug delivery technology provides the ability to rapidly develop and scale up production of the optimal Covigenix vaccine candidate. Partnering with other institutions and companies will allow Entos to scale GMP-manufacturing capacity with the goal of providing millions of doses of the vaccine.

About the Canadian Institutes of Health Research
At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) we know that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.

About the Canadian Center for Vaccinology
CCfV, a Dalhousie University Center affiliated with the IWK Health Centre and the Nova Scotia Health Authority, is an integrated, collaborative, interdisciplinary research group that spans the full spectrum of vaccine research from basic vaccine discovery to evaluation to policy, programs, and implementation.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Entos develops next generation nucleic acid-based therapies using their proprietary Fusogenix drug delivery system. Fusogenix is a proteo-lipid vehicle (PLV) formulation that uses a novel mechanism of action to deliver molecules, intact and unmodified, directly into the cytosol of target cells. The technology is applicable to a wide range of therapeutic types including gene therapy, mRNA, miRNA, RNAi, CRISPR and small molecule drugs. For more information www.entospharma.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Universal Life Insurance Company Following Arbitration Award
BU
02:51pCollege of DuPage Nursing Alumna Awarded Schweitzer Fellowship to Educate Chicago's Polish Community on Preventative Care in Reproductive Health
GL
02:50pSTERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:50pTECHTARGET'S KELLEY DAMORE AND DARA SUCH NAMED TO FOLIO : 's 2020 “Top Women in Media” List
BU
02:49pGovernment meeting
PU
02:49pStatement from Wolf Administration on Grand Jury Report on Unconventional Gas Operations in Pennsylvania
PU
02:49pBargaining Update
PU
02:49pJune 25, 2020Canadian securities regulators seek comment on self-regulatory organization frameworkLearn More
PU
02:49pThe target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 50 basis points
PU
02:49pQUADIENT S A : Partnering with Kitewheel, Quadient Launches an Enriched Solution for Comprehensive Management of Customer Journeys
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group