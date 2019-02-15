Entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis Announces Launch of Buy a Meal, Give a Meal at MLG Chicago Restaurant in Lake Forest

Portions of patron’s dining bills will be contributed to local Non-Profit Charities

MLG Chicago today announced the launch of its “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal" program at the restaurant, located in downtown Lake Forest at 181 E Laurel Avenue. The 150-seat restaurant reflects American cuisine in an upscale environment with a vast collection of wines, cocktails and rotating art personally selected by owner Marcus Lemonis, entrepreneur and host of CNBC’s hit reality series, The Profit.

"Over the years I've invested in businesses for a variety of reasons. My mission is to do more, and today you are a part of that,” said Lemonis. “For every meal you purchase, one meal will be donated to a local charitable organization of your choosing. Thank you for supporting our Buy a Meal, Give a Meal initiative.”

Lemonis wanted to offer a creative way to get the community involved in giving. This program makes it easy for anyone to contribute to the fight against hunger and will offer dining guests three local non-profit charities to select for donation. Three different charitable partner organizations will be available quarterly to select from and customers will choose the cause most important to them and decide how to divide their meal donation amongst MLG’s rotating partners.

MLG Chicago supports non-profit organizations that cover the gamut from food insecurity, housing needs, social justice and environmental causes. The restaurant has always been a place where guests could gather to enjoy a delicious meal, and now they can feel good knowing a portion of their dollars spent will go towards a cause they feel passionate about.

Current partners include Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago, Phoenix Rising Foundation at Shields Township in Lake Bluff and the Moraine Township Food Pantry in Highland Park.

About MLG Chicago

MLG features a 30-foot granite bar housing over 70 craft vodkas, tequilas, scotches and whiskies. Along with signature cocktails they offer a variety of local draft beers on tap and an expansive wine collection showcased in the dining room’s state-of-the-art glass wine cellar. Menu offerings include everything from bar fare, such as sandwiches, burgers, fries and flatbreads, to higher-end cuisine such as seafood, steaks and chops.

The restaurant features two banquet rooms for private events of up to 70 guests, and the summer months include a spacious 80 seat patio complete with fire pits, umbrellas and cushioned seating with live musicians performing on weekends.

MLG is located at 181 E Laurel Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045. The restaurant is open Mondays thru Thursdays from 11:30am to 9pm, Friday 11:30am to 10:30pm, Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 9pm. Call 847.234.9660 for reservations or visit www.mlgchicago.com. Like MLG Chicago on Facebook @MLGchicago and Twitter @ChicagoMLG.

More about Marcus Lemonis can be found at http://www.marcuslemonis.com, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/marcus.lemonis and Twitter @MarcusLemonis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005557/en/