Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Entrepreneurship in Niger: 75 Start-up and Business Owners Meet to Dialogue on Youth Employment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT

Niamey - Every year a lack of job opportunities, extreme weather and extreme poverty push young Nigeriens to leave their country to search for a better life, either seasonally or indefinitely.

To support Nigerien youth, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in January 2018 launched the 'Initiatives for the Development of the Enterprise' (IDEE) project. IDEE aims to support local businesses creating job opportunities for young Nigeriens.

On Thursday (13/06), in Niamey IOM organized its third national meeting for the 75 beneficiaries supported by the IDEE project, attended by more than 100 people, among which local and international authorities.

Through its activities, the IDEE project helps sensitize youth on the creation of local work opportunities and entrepreneurial activities as alternatives to irregular migration, while also considering the needs of vulnerable groups such as women and people with disabilities.

The IDEE project encourages young people to pursue higher education, to develop other sectors of the economy such as IT or fashion, and thus, to create innovative job opportunities for their peers. More than 75 per cent of Nigeriens currently employed work in agriculture (UNDP HDI 2018), the main sector for job creation in Niger.

Two types of beneficiaries in three different cities of intervention (Niamey, Tahoua, Zinder) are being targeted through the project: young Nigerien entrepreneurs already in business, and young start-uppers who are looking to learn the technical skills they need to launch their businesses.

The IDEE project supported 36 Nigerien entrepreneurs this past year; an additional 39 young graduates with innovative business ideas recently have been selected as beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary was able to present their business during yesterday's event, and to share their thoughts on the strengths and challenges of the project. Three beneficiaries received awards of recognition for their hard work and remarkable progress.

'In all honesty, I don't know where I would be today without the IDEE project,' says Naffissa, one of IDEE's business owners in Niamey. Naffissa has a catering company in Niamey which she has been expanding since becoming an IDEE beneficiary. 'I didn't expect this award today, but I have given everything to my business, so this recognition today only makes me want to give more.'

The meeting gave both groups an opportunity to meet and get to know each other, and also to build trust and professional momentum. Networking, the IDEE project believes, is a key component, and as such encourages beneficiaries to discuss among themselves and provide services for one another.

'The IDEE project never limited itself to material support. Since its conception, a great importance has been given to an integrated support system,' said Martin Wyss, IOM's Chief of Mission in Niger during the meeting. 'Today we are here to promote mutual support and experience-sharing.'

The IDEE project is funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development (AICS) and implemented by IOM in partnership with the Ministry for Youth Entrepreneurship in Niger, incubator CIPMEN, Capital Finance and the NGO Terre Solidali.

Background information

With socioeconomic and developmental indices situating Niger at the bottom of the pile (189/189 UNDP HDI 2018), the country sees 40 per cent of its population living below the poverty line.

The high growth rates (an average of 7.6 children per woman) create a high dependency rate with almost 70 per cent of Niger's 21.5 million inhabitants being under the age of 24.

More than 100,000 people transited through Niger in 2018 on their way up north to either Libya, Algeria or further up, according to IOM's Flow Monitoring Points in Niger - an estimate of 90 per cent of them of Nigerien nationality.

For more information, please contact Monica Chiriac at IOM Niger, Tel: +227 8931 8764, Email: mchiriac@iom.int

Disclaimer

IOM - International Organization for Migration published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aHuawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three months
RE
05:19aNegative ECB rates so far neutral for bank profits - Draghi
RE
05:17aEuropean chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Repayment of 6.90% Government Stock 2019
PU
05:12aSouth Africa's Omnia flags full-year loss
RE
05:09aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : IMF Warn of Financial Innovation Risks
PU
05:09aENTREPRENEURSHIP IN NIGER : 75 Start-up and Business Owners Meet to Dialogue on Youth Employment
PU
05:04aOil slips as demand concerns outweigh Mideast geopolitics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says to invest five billion euros in new weed killers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About