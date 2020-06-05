Entrevista del gobernador en Bloomberg (117 KB)

Departamento de Comunicación

5 June 2018

ECB's De Cos Says Rising Deflation Risk Warranted More Stimulus

Published in Bloomberg

Interview with Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Banco de España.

By Jeannette Neumann

Fears of deflation justified the European Central Bank's decision to ramp up its emergency bond-buying program, according to policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos."Deflationary risks have increased and that's one of the reasons the European Central Bank is taking the action it is taking -- to ensure that risk doesn't materialize," the Governing Council member and Bank of Spain governor said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Madrid. "I'm among those who think that this crisis is essentially disinflationary, in the sense that some of the problems we had with low inflation are accumulating."

The comments highlight the fear that the coronavirus pandemic could tip the euro area into a Depression-like spiral of falling prices and wages if the hit to the economy isn't countered. The ECB's actions on Thursday were the latest in an unprecedented series of spending measures by authorities to save jobs and keep companies afloat.

Hernandez de Cos said demand will remain weak in coming months even as lockdown measures are lifted. Consumers are likely to stay cautious and continue to save as they worry about losing their jobs or the threat of a new coronavirus outbreak, he said, citing a high correlation between joblessness and savings rates in Spain.

The ECB boosted its pandemic bond-buying program by 600 billion euros ($680 billion) to

1.35 trillion euros, and extended it until at least June 2021. Those purchase will go a long way toward soaking up the massive debt burdens the governments are building up, though economists have already started to say it'll need to do more later this year.

"When the uncertainty is very high -- for example, when there is the risk of low inflation or even deflation -- the monetary policy response has to be even more forceful and even faster," said Hernandez de Cos. "It didn't make any sense to hesitate until the last minute about when you're going to extend and by how much. The sooner, the better."

While a minority of economists say that a combination of spending packages and supply disruptions could lead to an inflationary wave after the crisis, the ECB's own projections show consumer prices staying well below its target. It cut its forecast to 1.3% by 2022, compared with a goal of just-under 2%. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized in a press conference Thursday that the goal of the pandemic bond program is two-fold: to calm

1/2