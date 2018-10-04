Entrust Datacard : Named Employer of Excellence

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance
technology solutions, today announced that the company has been named a
2018 Employer of Excellence by the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development
Board. The award recognizes some of the best employers in Dakota and
Scott counties and provides vital information to area companies about
the practices they use to attract and retain employees.
Participants completed a 40-question survey that allowed their
employment practices to be analyzed by a consulting firm. Employers were
evaluated on numerous metrics: turnover, rate of growth, promotion
rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee
injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training
expenditures, paid days off, and increase in pay.
“We are honored to be named a 2018 Employer of Excellence,” said Beth
Klehr, chief human resources officer for Entrust Datacard. “At Entrust
Datacard, it is important that we provide our colleagues with a
best-in-class employment experience and this award formally recognizes
the efforts we undergo to provide our employees with the best experience
possible.”
Winners were recognized during a ceremony on Thur., Sept. 27 that took
place in conjunction with the 2018 Dakota Scott Workforce Development
Board Workforce Summit. Entrust Datacard was one of four companies
recognized in the large employer category.
To learn more about Entrust Datacard and available career opportunities,
visit www.entrustdatacard.com/careers.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and
employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether
they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or
logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted
identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences
reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of
financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of
authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than
2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of
strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries
worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
