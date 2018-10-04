Log in
Entrust Datacard : Named Employer of Excellence

10/04/2018

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance technology solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2018 Employer of Excellence by the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. The award recognizes some of the best employers in Dakota and Scott counties and provides vital information to area companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Participants completed a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by a consulting firm. Employers were evaluated on numerous metrics: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off, and increase in pay.

“We are honored to be named a 2018 Employer of Excellence,” said Beth Klehr, chief human resources officer for Entrust Datacard. “At Entrust Datacard, it is important that we provide our colleagues with a best-in-class employment experience and this award formally recognizes the efforts we undergo to provide our employees with the best experience possible.”

Winners were recognized during a ceremony on Thur., Sept. 27 that took place in conjunction with the 2018 Dakota Scott Workforce Development Board Workforce Summit. Entrust Datacard was one of four companies recognized in the large employer category.

To learn more about Entrust Datacard and available career opportunities, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/careers.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.


© Business Wire 2018
