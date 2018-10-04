Entrust Datacard : Named Employer of Excellence

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance technology solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2018 Employer of Excellence by the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. The award recognizes some of the best employers in Dakota and Scott counties and provides vital information to area companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Participants completed a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by a consulting firm. Employers were evaluated on numerous metrics: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off, and increase in pay.

“We are honored to be named a 2018 Employer of Excellence,” said Beth Klehr, chief human resources officer for Entrust Datacard. “At Entrust Datacard, it is important that we provide our colleagues with a best-in-class employment experience and this award formally recognizes the efforts we undergo to provide our employees with the best experience possible.”

Winners were recognized during a ceremony on Thur., Sept. 27 that took place in conjunction with the 2018 Dakota Scott Workforce Development Board Workforce Summit. Entrust Datacard was one of four companies recognized in the large employer category.

