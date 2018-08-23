Entrust Datacard : Raises the Bar for Zero Factor Authentication

Entrust
Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure
transaction technology solutions, today announced new, innovative
capabilities for the company’s Mobile Smart Credential solution —
including Bluetooth functionality which provides automated login and
logout support across platforms including Apple MAC, Windows and virtual
desktops. With ultra-secure PKI credentials at its core, employee
authentication can guard against some of the most advanced cyber
threats, without sacrificing the user experience — enabled by the mobile
device.
As more employees struggle with the increasing burden of authentication,
Entrust Datacard transforms their mobile devices into a secure digital
identity, to seamlessly access workstations, networks and applications
without the hassle of entering a password and traditional two-factor
methods with each session. Bluetooth login support provides users with a
password-less, friction-less, high-assurance login experience using
proximity-based access to any workstation, as well as access to VPN
networks, cloud applications, legacy enterprise applications and even
physical door access with their mobile device.
The Mobile Smart Credential solution also ties seamlessly into unified
endpoint management platforms, enabling users to utilize the same
credentials to authenticate to all mobile apps. This removes burdens for
users while maximizing company security controls.
“Mobile technology is impacting every aspect of our lives and is already
quickly becoming the key to unlocking the future of authentication,”
said Ryan Zlockie, global vice president of authentication solutions for
Entrust Datacard. "Mobile devices are an extension of our identity. Like
a mobile wallet for payments, Mobile Smart Credential is a virtual
employee ID that provides unfettered access to all of the digital and
physical places where employees need to do their job. And, by removing
friction to the authentication process, organizations are able to
streamline operations, increase productivity and provides a better user
experience for their employees, which leads to greater overall employee
satisfaction.”
The new functionality is the first result of an Entrust Datacard
collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which began in
December 2017. The innovation represents another step in Entrust
Datacard’s quest for zero factor authentication, eliminating frequent
user problems including factors, friction and frustration. By leveraging
the power of mobile and cloud technologies to address the barriers to
deploying PKI and smart cards, Mobile Smart Credential moves beyond
mobile push capabilities to deliver a new level of authentication that
is more secure, user-friendly and versatile than current solutions.
“As more digital businesses use Apple MAC as an enterprise computing
platform and firms seek solutions that operate across platforms,
including virtual desktops, VPNs and applications — the need for a
high-assurance, zero factor authentication solution like Mobile Smart
Credential has never been greater,” said Zlockie.
Entrust Datacard will demonstrate this new authentication functionality
at VMworld 2018 in Las Vegas from Aug. 26-30 in booth 2419: https://info.entrustdatacard.com/vmworld2018.
To learn more about Entrust Datacard’s mobile authentication solutions,
visit entrustdatacard.com/solutions/mobile-authentication.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and
employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether
they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or
logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted
identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences
reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of
financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of
authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than
2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of
strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries
worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.entrustdatacard.com.
