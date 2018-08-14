Log in
Entrust Datacard : Receives Patent for Innovative Card Personalization Process

08/14/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

The company’s newest patent features technology that facilitates duplex printing without the need for a second card printing mechanism

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced that the company was awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,049,320 (“Card Printing Mechanism with Card Return Path”) on Aug. 14, 2018. This newly patented technology facilitates duplex card printing without the need for a second card printing mechanism, which reduces the cost and footprint of card personalization systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005479/en/

With nearly 50 years of innovation in identity security and quality assurance, and several patents currently pending directed towards drop-on-demand (DoD) applications, Entrust Datacard continues to provide innovative solutions to its diverse customer base. This newly granted patent is generally directed towards card processing mechanisms and methods that include a return card travel path that is separate from the primary card travel path, which allows a card to be reintroduced back onto the primary card travel path and transported through a card processing station (for example, a printing mechanism) a second time.

“We strive to bring our customers the most forward thinking technologies possible and this newly issued patent is evidence of our continued commitment to innovation in this space,” said Dan Good, vice president, bureau solutions for Entrust Datacard. “For nearly 50 years, we’ve kept our finger on the pulse of innovation in the security and card personalization space, continuously investing in new technologies that have allowed us to provide the most cutting edge solutions to our customers. We will continue to invest in and create solutions that not only meet our customers’ needs, but exceed their expectations.”

Since 1969, Entrust Datacard has been granted more than 200 U.S. patents and numerous additional patents in Europe and China. Realizing the value patented techniques, systems and mechanisms bring to their diverse customer base of financial, government and digital businesses around the world, Entrust Datacard continues to innovate and apply for additional patents each year.

For more information about Entrust Datacard, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.


© Business Wire 2018
