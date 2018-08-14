Entrust Datacard : Receives Patent for Innovative Card Personalization Process

Entrust
Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure
transaction technology solutions, today announced that the company was
awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,049,320 (“Card Printing Mechanism with Card
Return Path”) on Aug. 14, 2018. This newly patented technology
facilitates duplex card printing without the need for a second card
printing mechanism, which reduces the cost and footprint of card
personalization systems.
With nearly 50 years of innovation in identity security and quality
assurance, and several patents currently pending directed towards
drop-on-demand (DoD) applications, Entrust Datacard continues to provide
innovative solutions to its diverse customer base. This newly granted
patent is generally directed towards card processing mechanisms and
methods that include a return card travel path that is separate from the
primary card travel path, which allows a card to be reintroduced back
onto the primary card travel path and transported through a card
processing station (for example, a printing mechanism) a second time.
“We strive to bring our customers the most forward thinking technologies
possible and this newly issued patent is evidence of our continued
commitment to innovation in this space,” said Dan Good, vice president,
bureau solutions for Entrust Datacard. “For nearly 50 years, we’ve kept
our finger on the pulse of innovation in the security and card
personalization space, continuously investing in new technologies that
have allowed us to provide the most cutting edge solutions to our
customers. We will continue to invest in and create solutions that not
only meet our customers’ needs, but exceed their expectations.”
Since 1969, Entrust Datacard has been granted more than 200 U.S. patents
and numerous additional patents in Europe and China. Realizing the value
patented techniques, systems and mechanisms bring to their diverse
customer base of financial, government and digital businesses around the
world, Entrust Datacard continues to innovate and apply for additional
patents each year.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and
employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether
they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or
logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted
identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences
reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of
financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of
authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than
2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of
strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries
worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
