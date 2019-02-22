Entrust Datacard to Acquire Market-Leading General Purpose Hardware Security Module Business from Thales

Entrust
Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance
technology solutions, today announced that the company has signed a
definitive agreement to acquire Thales’s market-leading General Purpose
Hardware Security Module (GP HSM) business, nCipher Security, which has
been operating as a separate stand-alone business within Thales since
January 2019. Thales is divesting its nCipher GP HSM business, in
accordance with Regulatory Clearances necessary to complete Thales’s
forthcoming and previously-announced acquisition of Gemalto and to
ensure a strong competitive market leader in the HSM market.
General Purpose HSMs are a core component of Entrust Datacard’s
solutions and are an underlying part of the security infrastructure of
the company’s public key infrastructure (PKI) and secure socket layer
(SSL) offerings. The acquisition will allow the company to not only
further extend its ability to provide its customers with solutions that
meet their demand for high assurance use cases – but also address the
increased demand for data security stemming from regulations such as the
EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the electronic
identification, authentication and trust services (eIDAS) regulation.
The acquisition strengthens the Entrust Datacard technology portfolio
that secures data and identities across internal, cloud and hybrid
networks, and from more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. It also
provides a proven, trusted platform that enhances and extends the
security of applications at the heart of the digital initiatives of
today and tomorrow, including the Internet of Things, digital payments,
card issuance and blockchain.
“This acquisition is an excellent complement to our expertise in both
cryptography and hardware and will extend our ability to meet the
evolving security needs of our customers globally while allowing us to
accelerate our own growth,” said Todd Wilkinson, president and CEO of
Entrust Datacard. He continued, “The Thales General Purpose HSM
solution, known as nCipher, has a strong market position based on a wide
range of use cases, brings with it exceptional talent and offers us the
ability to develop even more comprehensive solutions for our clients.”
“nCipher Security is delighted to join Entrust Datacard. There is a
powerful synergy between our solutions and the combination of our
organizations will accelerate innovation for our customers as they
embark on initiatives such as mobility, cloud and IoT to grow their
businesses and simultaneously strive to protect data and manage
ever-growing cyber risk,” said Cindy Provin, Chief Executive Officer of
nCipher Security.
The transaction is subject to the successful completion of the
acquisition of Gemalto by Thales, the approval of Entrust as a suitable
purchaser by the European Commission, US Department of Justice,
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, and New Zealand Commerce
Commission, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Additional information about the acquisition will be released once the
transaction is closed. The acquisition is expected to be finalized
during the second quarter of 2019. Financial terms of the acquisition
will not be disclosed.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime
experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders,
accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust
Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies
that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from
the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the
digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.
With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a
network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150
countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
About nCipher Security
Today’s fast moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction,
gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency. It also
multiplies the security risks. nCipher Security, a leader in the general
purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowers world-leading
organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their
business critical information and applications. Our cryptographic
solutions secure emerging technologies – cloud, IoT, blockchain, digital
payments – and help meet new compliance mandates, using the same proven
technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against
threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise
infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business critical
applications, ensuring the integrity of your data and putting you in
complete control – today, tomorrow, at all times. www.ncipher.com
