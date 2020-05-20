Log in
Envative : Joins Robin Hood Ventures as Exclusive Technical Partner

05/20/2020 | 08:32am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester-based software development company, Envative, announces an exclusive technical partnership arrangement with Philly-based angel investor group, Robin Hood Ventures. As part of the partnership, Envative will help in the performance of due diligence by providing credible technological insight and evaluation of entrepreneurial pitches. Envative may also provide technical consultation and development staff for some businesses that lack technical bandwidth but who are otherwise considered viable investment opportunities by Robin Hood. 

Envative has been in the technology industry for over 20 years providing web, mobile and IoT software development services to "start-ups" and established companies alike. "This relationship has been close to a year in the making as we began a focused effort to expand our company presence in the Eastern part of the US," said Envative co-owner, Craig Lamb. "We are very much looking forward to growing our services within the greater Philadelphia area this year," Craig continued. Envative announced the official opening of a downtown sales office in Philadelphia this past January as part of their planned growth trajectory.  

Since 1999, Robin Hood Ventures has been investing in early-stage, high-growth startups, en route to building great companies. In addition to providing the capital to help get startups on their feet, this angel investor group also offers the guidance to help them achieve sustained growth. The introduction of Envative's partnership with Robin Hood will likely be a great asset for any capital-seeking entrepreneur in need of some form of technical support. 

"Robin Hood is extremely excited to have Envative on board to lend their expertise," said Glen Caddy, partner at Robin Hood Ventures. "Their longevity in the tech development space working with entrepreneurs makes them an ideal partner to add value to this group," he added. 

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Craig Lamb at (585) 324-0469, or email him at:  240092@email4pr.com

ENVATIVE AT A GLANCE  
Address: 550 East Main St, 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604  
Owners/Partners: David Mastrella and Craig Lamb  
Employees: 25  
Years in business: 21  
Website: https://envative.com 

Industries served: Telecom, finance, security, healthcare, manufacturing, start-ups, not-for-profits and more.  

What they do: Consult, create and develop a wide range of technical solutions, including custom web-based software, mobile apps, IoT solutions, systems integration, and sophisticated websites. 

Contact: Dea Corsi, Envative  
Phone: 585.576.7486  
Email: 240092@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envative-joins-robin-hood-ventures-as-exclusive-technical-partner-301062407.html

SOURCE Envative


© PRNewswire 2020
