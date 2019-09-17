Envera Health : Names David Cerino New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Former executive from Orbitz, Microsoft and Providence St. Joseph Health to continue transformation and creation of a seamless healthcare experience

Envera Health announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Cerino as new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into the next phase of growth. David brings decades of experience in ground-breaking healthcare, travel and financial software organizations including Orbitz, Microsoft and Providence St. Joseph Health. He has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Company and has also joined Envera’s Board of Directors.

David Cerino joins Envera Health as CEO to help accelerate the company’s vision and initiate a new era of ‘consumerism’ in healthcare. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such an innovative team here at Envera Health,” said David Cerino, CEO, Envera Health, “The next decade of healthcare will see tremendous change, starting with creating a more consumer-centric industry. Our vision of building a truly seamless consumer experience by coupling exceptional customer service with revolutionary technology can be the foundation for that change and I am excited to usher in that future.”

Under David’s leadership, Envera Health will continue to develop disruptive one-touch experiences for healthcare consumers and challenge the way we engage with them throughout their healthcare journey.

Since its founding in 2015, Envera Health has worked to build a company known for its unique vision and operational differentiators; creating a new “front door” for health systems and making personalized engagement the “new normal” for providers. Over the past four years, Envera Health has enjoyed the insight and leadership from experts throughout healthcare to create and operationalize its vision. It has invested in its technology, built a best-in-class contact center and continues to add top tier clinical partners to its list of clients.

“The Board and I are confident that David is the right person to build on Envera’s current momentum,” said Jim Riley, Chairman of the Board, Envera Health. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with healthcare organizations, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders. By adding an experienced industry innovator like David to a veteran healthcare team, we know we can accelerate the vision and initiate a new era of ‘consumerism’ in healthcare.”

Envera Health is proud of the investment it has made in its advanced technology and data platform, Envera Rose and its talented, top-quality engagement center agents and nurses, who assist healthcare consumers each and every day by delivering a more seamless and joyful experience.

As demand for its services continues to grow, continuing to position the organization for market leadership to take its customers into the next generation of consumer engagement is critical. That next generation will require the already innovative organization to continue to push on new ideas, bring knowledge from outside industry and expand into the multi-model, digital environment in a more agile way.

About Envera Health

Envera Health is a technology-enabled service organization. We partner with hospitals and health systems to unify the front door for health systems – extending across patient access, care coordination and marketing to close the loop across touchpoints and deliver a one-touch consumer experience.

Through our advanced engagement (call) center and unique CRM-enabled full consumer view, our agents seamlessly connect with patients and help simplify the care process. We serve as an extension of your customer engagement team and can assist with general call management, brand optimization, and proactive outreach. We accomplish this through a variety of services and programs enabled by superior technology – centralized scheduling, appointment follow ups and reminders, transitions of care management, care gap closure for population health initiatives and marketing campaign support to drive growth for health systems. As a result, we unify the front door for health systems to benefit their patients and caregivers. Envera Health is helping the industry think differently about what’s possible when it comes to patient access and the consumer healthcare experience. Learn more at enverahealth.com.

