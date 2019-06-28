|
Enviro Energy International : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2019; (2) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS; AND (3) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (in PDF)
06/28/2019 | 10:11am EDT
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2019;
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS; AND
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
References are made to (i) the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") dated 27 May 2019; and (ii) the amended notice of annual general meeting (the "Amended Notice") and the supplementary circular (the
Supplementary Circular") dated 13 June 2019 of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
(1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the Amended Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 28 June 2019 by way of poll.
Details of the poll results are set out as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
(i) To receive, consider and adopt the audited
3,670,094,030
0
consolidated financial statements and reports of
(100%)
(0.00%)
the directors and the independent auditor of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
(ii) To elect Mr. Jiang Senlin as an Executive
3,670,094,030
0
Director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
(iii) To elect Mr. Zhong Jinhua as an Executive
3,670,094,030
0
Director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
(iv) To elect Ms. Liu Yan as an Independent
3,670,094,030
0
Non-executive Director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
(v) To elect Mr. Li Jinyuan as an Independent
3,670,094,030
0
Non-executive Director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
(vi) To elect Mr. Du Hongwei as an Independent
3,670,094,030
0
Non-executive Director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
(vii) To authorise the Board of Directors of the
3,670,094,030
0
Company to fix the remuneration of the directors
(100%)
(0.00%)
of the Company.
(viii) To re - appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA
3,670,094,030
0
Limited as an independent auditor of the
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company for the ensuing year and authorise the
Board of Directors of the Company to fix their
remuneration.
2.
(i) To grant a general mandate to the directors of
3,670,094,030
0
the Company to allot, issue and deal with the
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company's shares, in terms as set out in
ordinary resolution numbered 2(i) in the
Amended Notice.
(ii) To grant a general mandate to the directors
3,670,094,030
0
of the Company to buy back its own shares, in
(100%)
(0.00%)
terms as set out in ordinary resolution numbered
2(ii) in the Amended Notice.
(iii) To approve the extension of the general
3,670,094,030
0
mandate to be granted to the directors of the
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company to allot, issue and deal with the
Company's shares, in terms as set out in
ordinary resolution numbered 2(iii) in the
Amended Notice.
3.
To approve the share consolidation of every
3,666,916,830
3,177,200
twenty (20) issued and unissued shares of
(99.91%)
(0.09%)
HK$0.0025 each of the Company into one (1)
consolidated share of HK$0.05 each in the
capital of the Company as set out in ordinary
resolution numbered 3 in the Amended Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 9,047,844,141 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.
(2) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS
The Board announces that with effect from the conclusion of the AGM held on 28 June 2019, (i) Mr. Zhou Xuesheng and Mr. Wei Junqing retired from their positions as executive directors; (ii) Mr. Hou Chaohui retired from his positions as independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee; and (iii) Mr. Jiang Maolin retired from his position as independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee (collectively, the "Retiring Directors").
As at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters relating to the retirement of each of the Retiring Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, the Board announces that Mr. Wen Guangwei ("Mr. Wen") resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Audit Committee, and member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wen confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
In conjunction with the above retirement and/or resignation of Directors, the Board announces that with effect from the conclusion of the AGM held on 28 June 2019, (i) Mr. Jiang Senlin and Zhong Jinhua were appointed as executive directors; and (ii) Ms. Liu Yan was appointed as the independent non-executive director of the Company, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee; (iii) Mr. Li Jinyuan was appointed as the independent non-executive director of the Company, Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee; and (iv) Mr. Du Hongwei was appointed as the independent non-executive director of the Company, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee, (collectively, the "Incoming Directors"). For the biographies and the terms of appointment of the Incoming Directors, please refer to the Circular and the Supplementary Circular of the Company.
(3) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Board announces that with effect from the conclusion of the AGM held on 28 June 2019, Mr. Wei Junqing ("Mr. Wei"), former executive director of the Company whose retirement was effective from the conclusion of the AGM, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") of the Company. In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Wei as the CEO of the Company, Mr. Zhou Xuesheng ("Mr. Zhou") ceased to be CEO of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM held on 28 June 2019.
Mr. Wei, aged 54, was an Executive Director of the Company from September 2017 to 28 June 2019. Mr. Wei is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wei holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southwest University in the PRC and a master's degree of business administration with a specialization in executive business administration from American World University by distance learning program conducted at Wuhan University in the PRC. Mr. Wei is also a qualified accountant registered with the Ministry of Finance in the PRC. Mr. Wei is currently the assistant president of Oriental Ginza.
Mr. Wei has not held any other directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wei does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wei (i) does not hold any other positions in the Company or its subsidiary; and (ii) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.
Mr. Wei will enter into a service contract with the Company. There is no specific length of service as stipulated under the said service contract. His term of service shall continue unless and until terminate by either party by giving to the other three months' period notice in writing. Under the service contract of Mr. Wei, he will be entitled to a salary of HK$780,000 per annum which has been recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company, and approved by the Board based on his qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Wei will also be entitled to receive discretionary bonuses or other benefits as may be decided by the Remuneration Committee and the Board having regard to the Company's and his performance. The remuneration of Mr. Wei will be subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee and the Board.
Saved as disclosed above, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
By Order of the Board
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
Li Sen
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Sen (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Senlin and Mr. Zhong Jinhua and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Yan, Mr. Li Jinyuan and Mr. Du Hongwei.
If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.
