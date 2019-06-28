Enviro Energy International : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2019; (2) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS; AND (3) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (in PDF)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 9,047,844,141 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

(2) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

The Board announces that with effect from the conclusion of the AGM held on 28 June 2019, (i) Mr. Zhou Xuesheng and Mr. Wei Junqing retired from their positions as executive directors; (ii) Mr. Hou Chaohui retired from his positions as independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee; and (iii) Mr. Jiang Maolin retired from his position as independent non-executive director, Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee (collectively, the "Retiring Directors").

As at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters relating to the retirement of each of the Retiring Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, the Board announces that Mr. Wen Guangwei ("Mr. Wen") resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Audit Committee, and member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wen confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.