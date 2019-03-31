|
Enviro Energy International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
03/31/2019 | 01:47pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December
2018 together with comparative figures as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
885,871
|
54,531
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(876,711)
|
(46,994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
9,160
|
|
7,537
|
Other income, net
|
4
|
18,261
|
8,046
|
Interest income
|
|
22,126
|
768
|
Fair value change on investment properties
|
|
(5,369)
|
(20,866)
|
Administrative and operating expenses
|
|
(35,211)
|
(24,420)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
|
8,967
|
|
(28,935)
|
Finance cost
|
|
(21,408)
|
(21,521)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
5
|
(12,441)
|
(50,456)
|
Income tax expense
|
6
|
(2,090)
|
(399)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
(14,531)
|
(50,855)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
(43,045)
|
Loss for the year attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
(14,531)
|
(93,900)
|
Loss per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
(expressed in HK cent per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
8
|
(0.16)
|
(0.65)
|
Loss per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
(expressed in HK cent per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
8
|
(0.16)
|
(1.21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
(14,531)
|
(93,900)
|
Other Comprehensive (loss)/income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation
|
|
|
|
|
of foreign operation
|
(9,465)
|
19,058
|
Release of reserves upon disposal of subsidiaries
|
(3,121)
|
48,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
(12,586)
|
67,406
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of the Company
|
(27,117)
|
(26,494)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
750
|
764
|
Loan receivable
|
|
170,764
|
180,000
|
Investment properties
|
9
|
177,936
|
383,173
|
Intangible assets
|
|
780
|
330
|
Rental deposits
|
|
1,387
|
1,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
351,617
|
|
565,654
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
-
|
129
|
Trade receivables
|
10
|
18,211
|
|
60,463
|
Deposit, prepayment and other receivables
|
11
|
441,949
|
|
363,709
|
Bank balance and cash
|
|
2,123
|
154,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
462,283
|
|
578,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
|
-
|
41,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
462,283
|
|
619,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
813,900
|
|
1,185,302
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
22,620
|
|
22,620
|
Reserves
|
|
553,171
|
580,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
575,791
|
|
603,238
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's loan
|
|
-
|
2,000
|
Deferred loan interest
|
|
|
|
|
income - non-current portion
|
|
1,163
|
2,400
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
|
495
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,658
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
44,304
|
83,623
|
Deferred loan interest
|
|
|
|
|
income - current portion
|
|
1,138
|
1,200
|
Loan from a related company
|
|
-
|
62,331
|
Shareholder's loan
|
|
4,200
|
-
|
Bank borrowings
|
13
|
184,425
|
429,600
|
Income tax payable
|
|
2,384
|
415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236,451
|
|
577,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
238,109
|
|
582,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
813,900
|
|
1,185,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 17:46:05 UTC
|
|