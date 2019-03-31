Enviro Energy International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with comparative figures as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2018