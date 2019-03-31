Log in
Enviro Energy International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

03/31/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with comparative figures as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations:

Revenue

885,871

54,531

Cost of sales

(876,711)

(46,994)

Gross profit

9,160

7,537

Other income, net

4

18,261

8,046

Interest income

22,126

768

Fair value change on investment properties

(5,369)

(20,866)

Administrative and operating expenses

(35,211)

(24,420)

Operating profit/(loss)

8,967

(28,935)

Finance cost

(21,408)

(21,521)

Loss before taxation

5

(12,441)

(50,456)

Income tax expense

6

(2,090)

(399)

Loss from continuing operations

(14,531)

(50,855)

1

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Discontinued operations:

Loss for the year from discontinued operations

-

(43,045)

Loss for the year attributable to owners

of the Company

(14,531)

(93,900)

Loss per share from continuing operations

attributable to owners of the Company

(expressed in HK cent per share)

Basic and diluted

8

(0.16)

(0.65)

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

(expressed in HK cent per share)

Basic and diluted

8

(0.16)

(1.21)

Dividend

7

-

-

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(14,531)

(93,900)

Other Comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation

of foreign operation

(9,465)

19,058

Release of reserves upon disposal of subsidiaries

(3,121)

48,348

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

(12,586)

67,406

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable

to owners of the Company

(27,117)

(26,494)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

750

764

Loan receivable

170,764

180,000

Investment properties

9

177,936

383,173

Intangible assets

780

330

Rental deposits

1,387

1,387

351,617

565,654

Current assets

Inventories

-

129

Trade receivables

10

18,211

60,463

Deposit, prepayment and other receivables

11

441,949

363,709

Bank balance and cash

2,123

154,140

462,283

578,441

Assets classified as held for sale

-

41,207

462,283

619,648

Total assets

813,900

1,185,302

Capital and reserves

Share capital

22,620

22,620

Reserves

553,171

580,618

575,791

603,238

Non-current liabilities

Shareholder's loan

-

2,000

Deferred loan interest

income - non-current portion

1,163

2,400

Asset retirement obligation

495

495

1,658

4,895

4

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

44,304

83,623

Deferred loan interest

income - current portion

1,138

1,200

Loan from a related company

-

62,331

Shareholder's loan

4,200

-

Bank borrowings

13

184,425

429,600

Income tax payable

2,384

415

236,451

577,169

Total liabilities

238,109

582,064

Total equity and liabilities

813,900

1,185,302

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 17:46:05 UTC
