Enviro Energy International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

02/24/2020 | 03:54am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環能國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board hereby announces that, with effect from 24 February 2020 :-

  1. Mr. Tsang Shu Kei resigned as Company Secretary of the Company and ceased to be an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules; and
  2. Mr. Ho Wai Kuen has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company and an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Board hereby announces that, with effect from 24 February 2020 :-

  1. Mr. Tsang Shu Kei ("Mr. Tsang") resigned as Company Secretary of the Company and ceased to be an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") and the authorised representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Mr. Tsang has confirmed that (a) he has no disagreement with the Board; and (b) there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Ho Wai Kuen ("Mr. Ho") has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company and the authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Mr. Ho holds a Master of Corporate Governance from the Open University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Tsang for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of offices and welcome Mr. Ho on his new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

Li Sen

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Sen (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Senlin and Mr. Zhong Jinhua and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Yan, Mr. Li Jinyuan and Mr. Zhong Jian.

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 08:53:03 UTC
