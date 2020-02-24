Enviro Energy International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board hereby announces that, with effect from 24 February 2020 :-

Mr. Ho Wai Kuen has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company and an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Mr. Tsang Shu Kei resigned as Company Secretary of the Company and ceased to be an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance and the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules; and

Mr. Ho holds a Master of Corporate Governance from the Open University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Tsang for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of offices and welcome Mr. Ho on his new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

Li Sen

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Sen (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Senlin and Mr. Zhong Jinhua and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Yan, Mr. Li Jinyuan and Mr. Zhong Jian.

