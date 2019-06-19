Enviro Energy International : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

AND

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG

BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 (the "EGM"). For determining the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 5 July 2019 to Wednesday, 10 July 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 4 July 2019.

With effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.