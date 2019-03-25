Enviro Energy International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited ᐑঐ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

This announcement is made by Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 14A.47 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the provision of financial assistance to an independent third party for repayment of its indebtedness owing to a connected person and the announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2018, 27 December 2018, 28 January 2019 and 22 February 2019 for the delay in despatch of circular (the "November, December, January and February Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement and the November, December, January and February Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others, (i) further details of the Original Loan Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement, the Tripartite Confirmation Agreement and other information as prescribed by the Listing Rules; (ii) a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Original Loan Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement, the Tripartite Confirmation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the same matter; (iv) the proposed re-election of Directors; (v) a notice of the EGM; and (vi) other information as required under the Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to all Shareholders on or before 31 January 2019 and then postponed to a date falling on or before 28 February 2019 and on or before 31 March 2019.

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain financial information to be included in the Circular, including, among other things, (i) indebtednesses of the Group and (ii) working capital of the Group for the next 12 months from the date of the publication of the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date falling on or before 30 April 2019.

By Order of the Board

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

Wei Junqing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Sen (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Xuesheng (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wei Junqing and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wen Guangwei, Dr. Hou Chaohui and Mr. Jiang Maolin.