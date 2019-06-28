Log in
Enviro Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

06/28/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The updated information of members of the Board of Directors ("Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited is set out below.

Board of Directors

Executive Directors

Mr. Li Sen (Chairman)

Mr. Jiang Senlin

Mr. Zhong Jinhua

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Liu Yan

Mr. Li Jinyuan

Mr. Du Hongwei

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Li Sen

Mr. Jiang Senlin

Mr. Zhong Jinhua

Ms. Liu Yan

C

M

M

Mr. Li Jinyuan

M

C

M

Mr. Du Hongwei

M

M

C

Notes:

  1. - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:05:05 UTC
