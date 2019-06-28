Enviro Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The updated information of members of the Board of Directors ("Board") of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited is set out below.
Board of Directors
Executive Directors
Mr. Li Sen (Chairman)
Mr. Jiang Senlin
Mr. Zhong Jinhua
Independent Non-executive Directors
Ms. Liu Yan
Mr. Li Jinyuan
Mr. Du Hongwei
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Sen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Jiang Senlin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhong Jinhua
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Liu Yan
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Jinyuan
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Du Hongwei
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
- Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees