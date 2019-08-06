Log in
Enviro Energy International : (Revised) Monthly Return for the month ended 31 July 2019 (in PDF)

08/06/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

6August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1102

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

0.0025

50,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

(19,000,000,000)

0

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

0.05

50,000,000.00

(Remarks)

(Remarks)

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

50,000,000.00

(HK$) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

Balance at close

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

of preceding

month

9,047,844,141

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/

(decrease) during

the month

(8,595,451,933.95)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close

(Remarks)

of the month

452,392,207.05

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Remarks)

  1. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
    Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Exercise Price: HK$0.5145

(25/01/2003)

0

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

2. Exercise

Price:

HK$10.572

(25/01/2003)

0

0

0

0

0

24,831.10

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Remarks)

3. Exercise

Price:

HK$7.244

(25/01/2003)

0

0

0

0

0

3,565,033.80

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Remarks)

4. Exercise

Price:

HK$7.894

(25/01/2003)

0

0

0

0

0

4,388,006.75

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Remarks)

March 2019

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

5. Exercise Price: HK$6.132

(12/05/2011)

0

0

0

0

0

3,217,398.70

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Remarks)

6. Exercise

Price:

HK$2.298

(12/05/2011)

0

0

0

0

0

53,209.45

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(Remarks)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Description of warrants

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:59:02 UTC
