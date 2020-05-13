Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Launching COVID-19 Sterilization Disinfecting Services Offered Under Its Pest Control Division Enviroserv Pest Management Services

Tampa, FL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is extremely excited to announce the company is aggressively commencing services for the sterilization AND disinfecting of COVID-19 Coronavirus through its fully licensed Florida Pest Control Company Enviroserv Pest Management Services Inc. license # JB286652.



Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated this to the investment community, “We are extremely pleased to announce that over the course of the last 4 weeks we have procured the proper PPE, chemicals and equipment to professionally and effectively treat for sterilization and disinfecting of COVID-19. We are following a bulletin provided by Nisus Corporation dated 04/14/20 for strict protocol and for their specific chemical deemed viable to kill the airborne virus when properly administered per the EPA label provided. Please see our corporate tweet this morning which will attach this Nisus bulletin in picture format.”

Trina went on to say, “Our pest control division seems to have been forgotten with the EVSV news and developments in Cannabis but it remains our core profitable business that has been our mainstay for many years. We are aggressively marketing our Covid-19 services to our current Government, Commercial and Residential clients and simultaneously launching a digital social media ad campaign to generate new business as well. It is extremely unfortunate Coronavirus has arrived and hit America and the world with such veracity; we intend to do our share of helping our Tampa communities in fighting this virus with extremely professional services with fair pricing.”

Trina finalized his comments to state this about the new marketing campaign, “We have begun preliminary discussions to engage a Chicago-based digital marketing agency named 95RM that has over a decade of experience in the online advertising space. As part of the discussed project, 95RM will redevelop and advertise our web properties specifically to convert customers into valuable exclusive leads. This multi-part process will help EVSV expand our profitable pest control division in the Tampa Bay area. Every move EVSV makes our goals remain steadfast to increase our exposure to the public markets and increase shareholder value.”

COVID 19 UPDATE:

BOTH SUBSIDIARIES -- “GO FARM HEMP” (AGRICULTURE) AND “ENVIROSERV PEST MANAGEMENT SERVICES” (PEST CONTROL MANAGEMENT) HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN BOTH RESPECTIVE STATES WISCONSIN AND FLORIDA AND THEREFORE REVENUES AND BUSINESS PLANNING STRATAGIES HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED NEGATIVELY THUS FAR

