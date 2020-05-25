Environment: Think Blue: Orgalim recommendations for the improvement of the Water Framework Directive

Brussels, 22 May 2020

Think Blue: Orgalim recommendations for the improvement

of the Water Framework Directive

Nowadays, only 40% of Europe's waters are in good ecological health. Climate change, and competing water uses closely linked to population growth and insufficient water treatment, have been some of the main challenges determining the current status of Europe's freshwaters. To alleviate these persisting environmental pressures and increase the percentage of good water quality, Orgalim, Europe's Technology Industries, advocates for the sustainable use and management of water in Europe.

European technology manufacturers offer innovative water technology solutions that hold enormous potential to help protect water quality and quantity: the main goal of the Water Framework Directive (WFD, 2000/60/EC) - the European Union (EU)'s key water legislation. Orgalim welcomes the European Commission (EC)'s recent Fitness Check of the WFD, its associated directives1, and the Flood Directive, in light of progress achieved and their potential to address new societal challenges.

We agree with the Fitness Check's finding that the Directive is fit for purpose, with scope to improve. With regard to the Directive's delayed implementation and the immense challenge of achieving the good status of all water bodies by 2027, we call upon the EU, member states, and other stakeholders to enable the uptake of a wide range of European water technology solutions, which can contribute to the current and future effectiveness of the Directive. Our sustainable, energy-efficient, circular and smart water technologies are fit to contribute not only to achieving the objectives of the WFD, but also the UN Sustainable Development Agenda and the wider EU policy goals of climate neutrality and adaptation, a circular economy and a zero-polluted environment as enshrined in the European Green Deal.

It is in this context that we urge the EU to improve the Water Framework Directive in such a way as to:

• Include addressing water scarcity to protect available freshwater resources. Water stress, felt across one third of the EU territory, requires an urgent legislative measure that would incentivise and facilitate the sustainable use of water as well as clear reduction targets of water losses in member states, with a view to achieving zero-waterleakage by 2050. The EU should also focus on raising awareness on water scarcity and the cost of non-revenuewater.

1 The Environmental Quality Standard Directive (2008/105/EC) and the Groundwater Directive (2006/118/EC).

