Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Environment protection, human capital and corporate governance: Bank of Russia sets principles for responsible investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

Such investors are major capital sources for companies whose securities they purchase. Complying with these recommendations, investors will be able to enhance the reliability of and returns on investment for their clients, simultaneously contributing to the sustainable development of Russian companies and the implementation by them of responsible business principles.

The Bank of Russia recommends that, when choosing companies with comparable financial performance, investors give preference to those pursuing responsible environment protection and human capital development policies, ensuring high-quality corporate governance, and maintaining good relations with the communities of the regions of their operation.

The principles for responsible investment also imply that investors should act prudently and in good faith, efficiently exercise their equity rights, and avoid conflicts of interest. Investors are advised to prepare and publish their policies for communication with issuers.

These recommendations are advisory only. In addition, institutional investors are recommended to disclose the information on whether they adhere to the principles for responsible investment.

Preview photo: Andriano / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 00:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aBlackRock's Profits Get Lift From Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case
DJ
02:48aPandemic Deflates Cathay Pacific's Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFTC Considers Deposing Top Facebook Officials -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aNOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -2-
2WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
3Inozyme Pharma Acquires ENPP1 Deficiency Program Assets from Alexion Pharmaceuticals
4NOTE AB (PUBL) : NOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
5YPF S.A. : Announces Early Participation Date Results And Extension Of The Early Exchange Consideration In ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group