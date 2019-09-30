Environmental Media Association Honors Earth Friendly Products President & CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks With EMA Corporate Responsibility Award

First Sole Female Recipient of Prestigious Award for Groundbreaking Efforts to Protect Planet Earth

The Environmental Media Association (EMA) presented the first solo female recipient of the prestigious Corporate Responsibility Award to Earth Friendly Products President and CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. The award was presented at a star-studded event, at a private estate in Pacific Palisades, held on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

The EMA Honors Gala acknowledged globally recognized trailblazers and icons for their tireless work to protect the planet including Vlahakis-Hanks (EMA Corporate Responsibility Award), Diane Warren (EMA Missions in Music Award), Jonathan Safran Foer (EMA Literary Impact Award), and more.

Past recipients of the EMA Corporate Responsibility Award include Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson and Alan Fuerstman. As the President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products Vlahakis-Hanks is dedicated to making products including ECOS® Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet.

EMA honored Vlahakis-Hanks for her highly effective leadership and influential voice in the green movement and in corporate social responsibility. Under her leadership, Earth Friendly Products achieved carbon neutrality at all four of its manufacturing facilities in 2013 through a series of major sustainability initiatives, including the switch to 100% renewable electricity. She has been instrumental in making Earth Friendly Products a model for green business practices and a leader in the green cleaning products market.

“I’m honored to be the first sole female recipient of EMA’s Corporate Responsibility Award,” said Vlahakis-Hanks. “Being recognized amongst the planet’s environmental trailblazers is incredibly humbling. I am proud to be able to make sustainable strides on behalf of Earth Friendly Products and our customers. Every day, we aim to make the planet a little greener.”

For 29 years, EMA has honored the most influential green leaders in entertainment, technology, and business, showcasing individuals who are consistently advocating for our planet. Past EMA Honors recipients include notable names like Michael Bloomberg, Jane Fonda, Matt Damon, Elizabeth Olsen, Natalie Portman, Jaden Smith and Justin Timberlake.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®:

Family-owned and -operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS® cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 140 ECOS® products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that formulations are effective and demonstrate sustainability without sacrificing quality or performance. ECOS®, Baby ECOS®, ECOS® for Pets, and ECOS® Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries, and at ecos.com, babyecos.com, and other online retailers.

About EMA:

The Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit 501©3, has grown into a diverse subsection of entertainment industry tastemakers, entrepreneurs in finance and technology, and green icons dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress. EMA is a movement powered by celebrity role modeling, campaign work, social media messaging, year-round programs, and three large scale Annual events: The EMA Awards, EMA Honors Benefit Gala, and EMA IMPACT Summit.

